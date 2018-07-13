UFC news, rumors: Daniel Cormier and Yoel Romero trash talk; early Cyborg-Nunes odds
The new dual champion doesn't seem interested in obliging Romero's request
Since becoming a dual champion at UFC 226 last weekend by capturing the heavyweight championship in dominating fashion, everyone has pondered who could be next for Daniel Cormier as he looks to head off into retirement come March 2019. With Yoel Romero moving from middleweight to light heavyweight, the "Soldier of God" threw his name into the ring as a potential challenger at 205 pounds. Sadly enough for Romero, the light heavyweight champion doesn't seem interested in that proposal. This is where we begin our look at some of the biggest headlines for Friday, July 13.
Daniel Cormier and Yoel Romero create internet banter
It didn't long after he decimated Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 226 for Cormier to proclaim that he intends to drop back down to light heavyweight to defend his 205-pound title before rising back up to heavyweight where he would defend the heavyweight crown against Brock Lesnar before he rides off into the sunset. It also didn't take long before Romero directly proclaimed his intention to challenge for the championship upon his UFC debut in the division. Romero specifically asked for a headline bout at UFC 230 in November at Madison Square Garden.
Romero then doubled down on his challenge by referencing Cormier's UFC 214 light heavyweight title loss to Jon Jones, which of course was overturned after Jones tested positive for steroids.
Even Romero's manager, Ibrahim Kawa, inserted himself into the callout.
From there, it was ultimately time for this dream to be put to bed by the champ (champ) himself. Cormier took to his Twitter on Thursday to offer up a rebuttal in which he fired back by citing Romero's recent difficulties of making weight for middleweight title shots and his record when a championship has been up for grabs.
While you hate to ever use the word "never" in combat sports, the chances of Romero earning a title shot immediately upon stepping into the 205-pound division are rather slim. Not to mention, Cormier has already revealed that he would like to make his defense of the light heavyweight championship against Mauricio "Shogun" Rua, should Rua emerge successful from his July 22 bout against Anthony Smith.
Still, you have to give some credit to Romero and Kawa. They keep trying.
More UFC news, rumors
- As fans wait for an official confirmation of a superfight between UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, Las Vegas has already gotten in on the action. According to BetDSI, Cyborg (-220) has opened as an early favorite over Nunes (+180). ESPN reported this week that the promotion is aiming to set the fight between the two champs for UFC 232 this December in Las Vegas.
- Many were not pleased with the WWE-style ending to UFC 226 last weekend where the wheels were set in motion for the Cormier-Lesnar fight, and that includes Nick Diaz. In an Instagram post on Friday, Diaz, who has never competed above middleweight, not only bashed the entire Cormier vs. Lesnar set up but also called for the heavyweight title shot to be awarded to him. Bottom line, though, is that Diaz has more to worry about in the present time than getting a UFC title shot in any division.
- Prior to his loss at UFC 226 to Anthony Pettis, Michael Chiesa was having a bad weekend to begin with as he missed weight the day before the bout. In yet another terrifying weight-cutting story, Chiesa revealed to MMA Fighting that the cut was so brutal that he expressed to his girlfriend that he feared he would die. After missing the weight last weekend, Chiesa confirmed that it would be his last fight at lightweight.
