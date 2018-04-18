UFC news, rumors: Daniel Cormier believes Conor McGregor would be 'smashed' by Khabib

In light of recent events, current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov against Conor McGregor is the fight most fans want to see next. Should the bout take place remains to be seen, but a pretty prominent teammate of Nurmagomedov doesn't believe a potential showdown would be all that close. This is where we begin our look at some of the biggest UFC headlines for Wednesday, April 18.

Daniel Cormier sees McGregor 'getting smashed' by Khabib

Reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier believes that a Khabib vs. McGregor matchup will happen at some point down the road, but he doesn't see it being a successful outing for the former lightweight and featherweight champion. While promoting the upcoming "The Ultimate Fighter 27," where he will coach against UFC 226 opponent and current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, Cormier admitted that the fight will eventually take place. He then added a prediction on the outcome of the hypothetical lightweight title fight, not really giving the Irishman much of a chance against the undefeated Russian.

"He'll fight Conor McGregor," the UFC light heavyweight champion said via MMA Fighting. "It's going to happen. I think because of the finances, it will be the most viable fight for [McGregor]. He created more interest in that fight with that crazy action that he did. He's going to get taken down and smashed."

It's no doubt an interesting prediction from one of the most popular fighters in the company, but at the same time, a reminder should again be served that Cormier is a teammate of Nurmagomedov at American Kickboxing Academy. So, there obviously could be some bias present in this premonition.

Still, Cormier is an expert in the ground game inside the Octagon, so his particular take on this matter does hold some weight.

Nurmagomedov captured the lightweight championship -- his first title in the UFC -- at UFC 223 in Brooklyn by defeating Al Iaquinta, his third scheduled opponent for the championship main event. Originally slated to square off with interim champion Tony Ferguson, that was then switched to reigning featherweight champion Max Holloway after Ferguson suffered an unfortunate knee injury. After Holloway was deemed unfit to fight at the weigh-in, Iaquinta was settled on after a lengthy process that took up most of that Friday.

But as we all vividly remember, Nurmagomedov's title win was far from the biggest story of the weekend. The Brooklyn festivities will most be remembered for McGregor's violent tirade that landed him a short stint in a New York City jail, but also gave people even more of a reason to want to see him square off with the new unbeaten lightweight champ for the title he never lost.

