UFC news, rumors: Daniel Cormier blasts Alexander Gustafsson; Fedor vs. Sonnen gets date
Gustaffson was officially ruled off the Los Angeles card on Sunday
In the aftermath of UFC Hamburg on Sunday, it looked as if we may be headed toward a light heavyweight clash between Anthony Smith and Alexander Gustafsson on the UFC 227 card Aug. 4 in Los Angeles. That possibility was quickly brought to a halt with the news that Gustafsson will not be competing in Los Angeles, but the drama didn't end there. That's where we begin our look at some of the biggest headlines for Monday, July 23.
Gustafsson off UFC 227, Cormier sends a stern message
Immediately following his dismantling of the legendary Mauricio "Shogun" Rua on Sunday in Germany, Smith stepped up to the plate as a challenger for Gustafsson in LA. With Volkan Oezdemier recently pulling out of their scheduled UFC 227 bout, it seemed like the perfect fight to make, even with the quick turnaround Smith was willing to endure. Not long after the public call out, it was revealed that Gustafsson was pulling out of his scheduled appearance at UFC 227 as he deals with what has only been described as a "minor injury."
The cancellation may have hurt Gustaffson in another manner than just losing a paycheck in Los Angeles. Gustafsson has long lobbied for another shot at Cormier and the light heavyweight championship, but the dual-titleholder has zero interest in a rematch. On Sunday, Cormier took to Twitter to deliver what could best be described as a social media mauling of Gustafsson, letting him know that these two will never square off with one another in the Octagon again.
At UFC 192 in October 2015, Gustafsson provided Cormier with the stiffest test a fighter not named Jon Jones has in his career. Cormier earned the win via split decision to retain his championship. The battle earned them Fight of the Night bonus, and the assumption was that a rematch may take place at some point between these two. As time moved on, though, a rematch has appeared less and less likely, and after this emphatic statement from Cormier coupled with the timeline that he's on before retirement next year, the chances of it happening are as slim as ever.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
More UFC news, rumors
- The heavily-hyped Bellator World Heavyweight Grand Prix semifinal bout between Chael Sonnen and Fedor Emilianenko now has a date and location. Bellator MMA announced on Monday that Sonnen vs. Fedor will headline Bellator 208, which is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 13 inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York. This matchup will take place one night after the other semifinal showdown between reigning Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader and Matt Mitrione.
- Despite some reports over the weekend that Conor McGregor had come to terms on a plea agreement stemming from his infamous bus attack in Brooklyn prior to UFC 223 in Brooklyn, his legal team has another side of the story. Cozen O'Connor, McGregor's attorney, released a statement to MMA Fighting's Marc Raimondi in which he shot down the rumors that an agreement has been reached.
- It was heartbreaking for MMA fans when the featherweight championship showdown featuring Max Holloway putting his title on the line against Brian Ortega was pulled from the UFC 226 card after the champ was pulled for a condition that still has yet to be disclosed. However, the somewhat good news is that Ortega was still compensated despite failing to agree to battle some last-minute replacements on the card. Ortega revealed in an interview with MMA Fighting on Friday that he recently spoke with UFC president Dana White, who agreed to provided him with favorable compensation.
