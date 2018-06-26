UFC news, rumors: Daniel Cormier dishes on potential future opponents before retirement
Cormier has two potential opponents in mind if he's victorious at UFC 226
Reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier could potentially make history in less than two weeks should he walk out of UFC 226 with the heavyweight championship added to his collection. Should Cormier leave Las Vegas as a dual champion come July 7, questions will then arise regarding who's next on his list while his career winds down. Cormier already has some plans in his head, and that's where we begin our look at some of the biggest headlines for Tuesday, June 26.
Daniel Cormier wants Jon Jones, Brock Lesnar
Cormier currently has his sights set on UFC 226 opponent and reigning heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, but again, victory could bring about some new challenges. During an appearance on Ariel Helwani's new ESPN show on Monday, Cormier proclaimed that he would have two fights left in the tank before retirement -- and those ideal fights include rival Jon Jones and former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.
"I beat Stipe Miocic, and this all depends on the UFC -- and Alexander Gustafsson may hate to hear this -- but I'd like to at some point fight Jones again and fight Brock Lesnar," Cormier said. "Those are the two ideal end fights, but things don't always work out perfect. But I feel like that would be perfect. There's going to be a few guys pissed off about it, but oh well, they can enjoy fighting each other. These are just the two biggest fights that I could possibly have and nothing more. The Jones fight, that story writes itself. Brock Lesnar is just a chance to fight a guy that is a massive name. I think it would be a good fight to go out with."
Especially if the superfight is close with Cormier reigning supreme at the end, a rematch for Miocic -- one of the most dominant heavyweight champs in history -- would have to be a topic of discussion on the table as well. But in the grand scheme of things, bouts against his most heated rival in Jones and a returning Lesnar would likely produce some great money for everyone involved.
Cormier has already proclaimed that he intends to retire by the time his 40th birthday arrives in March 2019, so you certainly can't blame the wrestling specialist for eyeing some big-money payouts as he rides off into his post-fighting life.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
More UFC news, rumors
- Bellator MMA announced some pretty big bits of news during a press conference on Tuesday. First, president Scott Coker announced a five-year, nine-figure deal with infant streaming service DAZN. The deal will see seven events per year streamed on the service, with 15 additional events broadcast on both Paramount Network and Dazn. Second, Bellator officials confirmed that a welterweight grand prix tournament will commence this coming September; however, no names were officially announced for the upcoming competition.
- As expected, former light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans has officially called it quits on his fighting career. On the heels of a quick KO loss at UFC 225, his fifth consecutive defeat, the 38-year-old officially announced his retirement on Monday during an appearance with Helwani.
- Remember following UFC 225 when UFC president Dana White revealed that Kelvin Gastelum was considered as a replacement for middleweight championship challenger Yoel Romero to face off with Robert Whittaker but Gastelum was dealing with personal issues? Well, Gastelum had no idea what he was talking about. During an appearance on "The MMA Hour" on Monday, Gastelum said he was "dumbfounded" by that revelation from White, and pondered whether the president was just a bit upset that he wouldn't agree to such a deal on short notice.
