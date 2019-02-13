UFC news, rumors: Daniel Cormier reveals how Stipe Miocic can earn heavyweight title rematch
Cormier, like many, is a little annoyed by the former champion's inactivity
Since losing the UFC heavyweight championship to Daniel Cormier via stunning first-round TKO in July 2018 after a history-making reign, Stipe Miocic has been lobbying heavily for an immediate rematch. It doesn't seem as if Miocic will be getting that opportunity handed to him anytime soon, with a few names the likes of Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones being named before him, but the reigning champion recently laid out what it'll take for him to put up his gold against the Cleveland, Ohio, native.
During an appearance on "The MMA Hour," Cormier admitted that what he's most bothered by when it comes to Miocic clamoring for an immediate shot is the former titleholder's inactivity since UFC 226 last July. Cormier has defended the heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis, while Miocic ... well, hasn't fought at all.
"I just don't like that I've fought again and he still hasn't fought," Cormier said.
To further drive his point home regarding Miocic sitting idle, Cormier even referenced bitter rival Jones not only having already returned to competition and winning the 205-pound title, but he'll have fought twice (UFC 235 on March 2 vs. Anthony Smith) before Miocic puts the gloves back on for a UFC bout.
"This is crazy s--- right here," Cormier said. "Stipe hasn't fought in so long that Jon Jones will have fought twice since he last got to the Octagon. When's the last time that's happened?
"Jones will have had two fights and at the rate that he's fighting, maybe three by the time Stipe fights again if he waits and fights me in the summer. That's crazy, because Jones doesn't fight very often. That's crazy."
Cormier recently revealed that his planned retirement by his 40th birthday this March is likely off the table given that his injury recovery has taken so long. So it's possible that we could see the Cormier-Miocic rematch at some point -- apparently as long as Miocic agrees to prove his worth against another heavyweight contender, first.
- UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was forced to pull out of the UFC 234 main event this past weekend on very short notice, delaying another 185-pound championship defense and leading some to believe that he should be stripped as he heals up from surgery to fix a collapsed bowel and hernia. Israel Adesanya, who continued to rise up the ranks with a unanimous decision win over Anderson Silva in the replacement headliner in Australia, revealed on "The MMA Hour" on Monday that he agrees with the champ losing his belt. Adesanya believes that he and Kelvin Gastelum should fight for the middleweight title, and upon his recovery, Whittaker can return as the No. 1 contender.
- Artem Lobov has found a new home following his UFC release, and where he's going, he won't need to worry about gloves any longer. Bare Knuckle FC, the upstart boxing promotion, announced on Wednesday that Lobov has signed on and will face UFC veteran Jason Knight on April 20 in Biloxi, Mississippi. According to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Lobov's contract with Bare Knuckle FC is a three-fight, six-figure deal.
- Following his recent first-round submission win over Raphael Assuncao in Brazil, Marlon Moraes has made it no secret that he wants a bantamweight title shot against reigning champion TJ Dillashaw. The problem here is that we haven't heard much from Dillashaw since his stunning first-round TKO loss to flyweight champion Henry Cejudo at UFC Brooklyn last month, and as he lobbies for that 135-pound title opportunity, Moraes took to Twitter to hilariously point out Dillashaw's absence.
