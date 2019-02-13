UFC news, rumors: Daniel Cormier reveals how Stipe Miocic can earn heavyweight title rematch

Since losing the UFC heavyweight championship to Daniel Cormier via stunning first-round TKO in July 2018 after a history-making reign, Stipe Miocic has been lobbying heavily for an immediate rematch. It doesn't seem as if Miocic will be getting that opportunity handed to him anytime soon, with a few names the likes of Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones being named before him, but the reigning champion recently laid out what it'll take for him to put up his gold against the Cleveland, Ohio, native.

During an appearance on "The MMA Hour," Cormier admitted that what he's most bothered by when it comes to Miocic clamoring for an immediate shot is the former titleholder's inactivity since UFC 226 last July. Cormier has defended the heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis, while Miocic ... well, hasn't fought at all.

"I just don't like that I've fought again and he still hasn't fought," Cormier said.

To further drive his point home regarding Miocic sitting idle, Cormier even referenced bitter rival Jones not only having already returned to competition and winning the 205-pound title, but he'll have fought twice (UFC 235 on March 2 vs. Anthony Smith) before Miocic puts the gloves back on for a UFC bout.

"This is crazy s--- right here," Cormier said. "Stipe hasn't fought in so long that Jon Jones will have fought twice since he last got to the Octagon. When's the last time that's happened?

"Jones will have had two fights and at the rate that he's fighting, maybe three by the time Stipe fights again if he waits and fights me in the summer. That's crazy, because Jones doesn't fight very often. That's crazy."

Cormier recently revealed that his planned retirement by his 40th birthday this March is likely off the table given that his injury recovery has taken so long. So it's possible that we could see the Cormier-Miocic rematch at some point -- apparently as long as Miocic agrees to prove his worth against another heavyweight contender, first.

