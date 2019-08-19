UFC news, rumors: Daniel Cormier says Stipe Miocic trilogy 'only thing that would make me come back'
DC isn't set on retirement, especially if he gets another go at the heavyweight title
Daniel Cormier blew right past his previously set retirement deadline of his 40th birthday, which took place in March. But in an interview following his heartbreaking heavyweight title loss to Stipe Miocic this past weekend at UFC 241, it seemed Cormier was close to hanging up his gloves.
"You don't make decisions based on emotions, but this is a tough pill to swallow," Cormier said in the Octagon. "At 40 years old, you know, with so many other opportunities, I need to speak to my wife, and we need to make an educated decision on what we're going to do."
In the locker room after the fight, Cormier suggested he was still leaning toward retirement, but he left the door open to returning for the right reason. And for once, the right trilogy fight for Cormier doesn't involve Jon Jones.
"It would essentially be a matter of me wanting to go back and right the wrong of this fight tonight," Cormier told ESPN. "That would be the only thing that would make me come back to fight, I guess."
He could be looking to "right the wrong" by sticking to the gameplan laid out by his coaches. At the post-fight press conference, Cormier said he'd let his team down by failing to use his wrestling.
"They were begging me to wrestle," Cormier said. "That's probably the most disappointing thing. I didn't do what I was trained to do. I feel like I let my coaches down."
In the first round, Cormier scored a huge takedown and did some good work from in Miocic's guard and half-guard. For the rest of the fight, Cormier avoided taking the fight to the ground, and it was actually Miocic who scored the only other meaningful takedown of the fight.
If Cormier and Miocic do battle one final time, it will be interesting to see if Cormier abandons looking for the home run shot and instead goes back to his Olympic wrestling roots in an attempt to grind out a win the old fashioned way.
More UFC news, rumors
- Anthony Pettis suffered a broken foot in his UFC 241 co-headline match with Nate Diaz. After coming up on the short side of the decision against Diaz, Pettis posted a photo of his foot on Instagram from the University of California Irvine Medical Center with the message "you have a hard ass head homie lol."
- Globo announced former UFC heavyweight champ Junior Dos Santos will participate in the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars" in Brazil. Dos Santos had a three fight winning streak snapped in his most recent fight, a TKO loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC on ESPN 3 in June.
- Chas Skelly's attempt to bounce back from a controversial loss is also his second time being scheduled to face off with Jordan Griffin. The UFC announced the fight for UFC Fight Night Vancouver on Sept. 14. The pair was originally matched up for UFC on ESPN 3 before Skelly was forced out due to injury. Last November, Skelly lost to Bobby Moffett when the referee halted the bout as Moffett had a d'arce choke locked in. Skelly had not tapped or gone unconscious, however, adding extra sting to his second consecutive loss. Griffin dropped a decision to Dan Ige in his UFC debut at UFC on Fox 31 this past December.
