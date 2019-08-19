UFC news, rumors: Daniel Cormier says Stipe Miocic trilogy 'only thing that would make me come back'

Daniel Cormier blew right past his previously set retirement deadline of his 40th birthday, which took place in March. But in an interview following his heartbreaking heavyweight title loss to Stipe Miocic this past weekend at UFC 241, it seemed Cormier was close to hanging up his gloves.

"You don't make decisions based on emotions, but this is a tough pill to swallow," Cormier said in the Octagon. "At 40 years old, you know, with so many other opportunities, I need to speak to my wife, and we need to make an educated decision on what we're going to do."

In the locker room after the fight, Cormier suggested he was still leaning toward retirement, but he left the door open to returning for the right reason. And for once, the right trilogy fight for Cormier doesn't involve Jon Jones.

"It would essentially be a matter of me wanting to go back and right the wrong of this fight tonight," Cormier told ESPN. "That would be the only thing that would make me come back to fight, I guess."

He could be looking to "right the wrong" by sticking to the gameplan laid out by his coaches. At the post-fight press conference, Cormier said he'd let his team down by failing to use his wrestling.

"They were begging me to wrestle," Cormier said. "That's probably the most disappointing thing. I didn't do what I was trained to do. I feel like I let my coaches down."

In the first round, Cormier scored a huge takedown and did some good work from in Miocic's guard and half-guard. For the rest of the fight, Cormier avoided taking the fight to the ground, and it was actually Miocic who scored the only other meaningful takedown of the fight.

6'5" 230lbs and Cormier picks him up like nothing!#UFC241 pic.twitter.com/uOqV0ids1Z — UFC (@ufc) August 18, 2019

If Cormier and Miocic do battle one final time, it will be interesting to see if Cormier abandons looking for the home run shot and instead goes back to his Olympic wrestling roots in an attempt to grind out a win the old fashioned way.

More UFC news, rumors