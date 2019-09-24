UFC news, rumors: Daniel Cormier to retire after Stipe Miocic trilogy fight, Ortega vs. Korean Zombie set for December

Earlier this week, UFC president Dana White said Daniel Cormier would get his trilogy fight with Stipe Miocic. Now, Cormier has confirmed he is taking the fight -- but the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ will lay down his gloves after the fight regardless of the outcome.

"I'm going to fight this guy again, and my intention is to fight him in the right way," Cormier said on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show. "Hopefully that's enough to get my hand raised. But I'll go fight him again. Win or lose, I'm not fighting again. This will be the only time I ever step foot in the Octagon again."

Cormier (22-2) knocked out Miocic (19-3) at UFC 226 in July 2018 to capture the heavyweight championship and become a two-division champ. The pair rematched at UFC 241 last month with Miocic turning the tables and scoring a late knockout to regain the championship.

Retirement has been on Cormier's mind for some time. The former Olympian had previously said he wanted to retire when he turned 40, a milestone that passed in March. Now, he has the new target of finishing his career on a huge stage, hopefully winning the heavyweight title one last time.

Cormier said he's hoping the fight can happen this year, mentioning UFC 245 on Dec. 14 as his desired date.

The news also closes the book on a potential third fight between Cormier and long time rival Jon Jones. The fight already seemed unlikely with Cormier saying he'd permanently moved to heavyweight and Jones shooting down any idea of jumping up in weight any time soon.

