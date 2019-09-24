UFC news, rumors: Daniel Cormier to retire after Stipe Miocic trilogy fight, Ortega vs. Korean Zombie set for December
The former two-division champ is ready to step away from competition after one final fight with Miocic
Earlier this week, UFC president Dana White said Daniel Cormier would get his trilogy fight with Stipe Miocic. Now, Cormier has confirmed he is taking the fight -- but the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ will lay down his gloves after the fight regardless of the outcome.
"I'm going to fight this guy again, and my intention is to fight him in the right way," Cormier said on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show. "Hopefully that's enough to get my hand raised. But I'll go fight him again. Win or lose, I'm not fighting again. This will be the only time I ever step foot in the Octagon again."
Cormier (22-2) knocked out Miocic (19-3) at UFC 226 in July 2018 to capture the heavyweight championship and become a two-division champ. The pair rematched at UFC 241 last month with Miocic turning the tables and scoring a late knockout to regain the championship.
Retirement has been on Cormier's mind for some time. The former Olympian had previously said he wanted to retire when he turned 40, a milestone that passed in March. Now, he has the new target of finishing his career on a huge stage, hopefully winning the heavyweight title one last time.
Cormier said he's hoping the fight can happen this year, mentioning UFC 245 on Dec. 14 as his desired date.
The news also closes the book on a potential third fight between Cormier and long time rival Jon Jones. The fight already seemed unlikely with Cormier saying he'd permanently moved to heavyweight and Jones shooting down any idea of jumping up in weight any time soon.
More UFC news, rumors
- UFC Fight Night Busan has a main event with the announcement Brian Ortega will clash with "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung in a bout with major implications in the featherweight division. The event goes down Dec. 21 at Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea. It will be Jung's first fight in South Korea since 2008 and his first time fighting in his home country in the UFC.
- Former interim lightweight champ Dustin Poirier has volunteered his services in the event Khabib Nurmagomedov "can't make it" to his planned bout with Tony Ferguson. Poirier is coming off his own heartbreaking loss to Nurmagomedov at UFC 242.
- Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez had an altercation at the hotel following their disappointing no contest as a result of a Rodriguez eye poke. Rather than a cordial conversation, Stephens said Rodriguez began talking trash before a fight almost broke out. "At first he came up with a thumbs up, I thought he was going to come over and be cordial and say, "I'm sorry, and let's run it back,'" Stephens said. "But he comes up, shakes my hand and then immediately starts talking s---. Where I come from, you don't do that, bro. I shoved him back across the hotel and I saw that his sister was recording with her phone, thinking they're going to catch some little glimpse, or him talking s--- to me. He got shoved and once he got shoved, he didn't even take a step forward. His family didn't do s-t either. I was about to smack him and his coaches and anybody who came at me, but they all immediately backed up."
