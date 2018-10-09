UFC news, rumors: Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis MSG talks; Jose Aldo calls for Conor McGregor

Now that the UFC 229 madness has come and gone, the focus for UFC and its fans -- at least as it pertains to events -- is solely on the UFC 230 card set to take place on Nov. 3 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. A peculiar problem still lingers over the UFC 230 card, though, as no main event has been formally announced by the promotion for one of its biggest shows of the year. So, hey, why not a heavyweight championship scrap that no one saw coming? Well, a Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis battle might not be as far-fetched as some may be led to believe.

Monday evening, Brett Okamoto of ESPN reported that UFC officials have begun talks to showcase Cormier defending his heavyweight championship for the first time not against a returning Brock Lesnar as we all assumed, rather he'll put it up for grabs against Lewis. Obviously, this would be an absurd turnaround for the "Black Beast," who earned a hard-fought, third-round TKO win Saturday night at UFC 229 over Alexander Volkov that essentially put him in line for a title shot. But if there's any man on that roster with the care-free attitude it takes to brush off the limited preparation time to grab the payday, we all know it's Lewis.

The chances of this heavyweight title tilt taking place on Nov. 3 are probably very slim, but at the very least, it's nice to know the company is exploring options aside from the latest reports that have Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks for the vacant women's flyweight title headlining the card.

Plus, I mean, Cormier vs. Lewis would be a matchup that's fueled by pure hatred ... over Cormier disrespecting Popeye's chicken.

Derrick Lewis is still upset with how Daniel Cormier "disrespected that Popeyes chicken on a commercial a fews year ago." 😂 pic.twitter.com/cx2G5UmvKl — ESPN (@espn) July 6, 2018

