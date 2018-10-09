UFC news, rumors: Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis MSG talks; Jose Aldo calls for Conor McGregor
A massive heavyweight title main event is being discussed for UFC 230
Now that the UFC 229 madness has come and gone, the focus for UFC and its fans -- at least as it pertains to events -- is solely on the UFC 230 card set to take place on Nov. 3 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. A peculiar problem still lingers over the UFC 230 card, though, as no main event has been formally announced by the promotion for one of its biggest shows of the year. So, hey, why not a heavyweight championship scrap that no one saw coming? Well, a Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis battle might not be as far-fetched as some may be led to believe.
Monday evening, Brett Okamoto of ESPN reported that UFC officials have begun talks to showcase Cormier defending his heavyweight championship for the first time not against a returning Brock Lesnar as we all assumed, rather he'll put it up for grabs against Lewis. Obviously, this would be an absurd turnaround for the "Black Beast," who earned a hard-fought, third-round TKO win Saturday night at UFC 229 over Alexander Volkov that essentially put him in line for a title shot. But if there's any man on that roster with the care-free attitude it takes to brush off the limited preparation time to grab the payday, we all know it's Lewis.
The chances of this heavyweight title tilt taking place on Nov. 3 are probably very slim, but at the very least, it's nice to know the company is exploring options aside from the latest reports that have Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks for the vacant women's flyweight title headlining the card.
Plus, I mean, Cormier vs. Lewis would be a matchup that's fueled by pure hatred ... over Cormier disrespecting Popeye's chicken.
More UFC news, rumors
- After the loss at UFC 229, everyone is wondering what's next for Conor McGregor. While a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov is the matchup most are pondering, an old foe has another idea. Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo took to Instagram to call for a rematch with McGregor, saying, "There's nowhere to run! It's time!" Aldo and McGregor squared off at UFC 194 in December 2015, with the Irishman really seeing his stock in the MMA world soar with a 13-second knockout of the legendary Aldo. While many had almost written Aldo off for dead following two consecutive TKO losses to reigning featherweight king Max Holloway, he showed back in July he still has a lot left in the tank as he earned an impressive TKO victory over Jeremy Stephens.
- You would think that after defeating someone the likes of McGregor as soundly as he did on Saturday night, and not to mention causing the ruckus that he did, Nurmagomedov would instantly be a more recognizable figure. Apparently, though, the lightweight champion was able to navigate his way through the Las Vegas airport virtually unnoticed.
- Sergio Pettis is headed back to the bantamweight division on the heels of his UFC 229 loss to Jussier Formiga. Pettis' coach, Duke Roufus, announced the move in an Instagram post. The younger Pettis has bounced between bantamweight and flyweight divisions throughout his career, with his most recent bantamweight fight in UFC coming at UFC 181 in December 2014, a unanimous decision win over Matt Hobar.
