UFC news, rumors: David Branch suspended, Joanna Jedrzejczyk talks turning down Weili Zhang fights
Branch became the latest in a slew of fighters suspended by USADA in 2019
Another day, another USADA suspension. This time, it's middleweight David Branch who's found himself on the anti-doping agency's radar. Branch has been handed a two-year suspension after testing positive for a banned substance linked to increased HGH production, ESPN's Brett Okamoto is reporting.
Branch is currently on a two-fight losing skid, most recently tapping out to Jack Hermansson at UFC on ESPN 2 in March. Prior to his back-to-back losses, Branch picked up a big win in a Performance of the Night knockout win of Thiago Silva in April 2018. The former two-division WSOF champ has gone 2-3 since returning to UFC in 2017 for a second tour of the Octagon.
The announcement comes a day after UFC women's flyweight Sarah Frota was issued her own two-year suspension after testing positive for steroid metabolites, and just over a week after former UFC heavyweight Dmitrii Smoliakov earned his own two-year vacation on the sidelines for a violation.
USADA has handed down 26 suspensions in MMA in 2019, the same number handed down in the sport in then entirety of 2018.
More UFC news, rumors
- Former UFC women's strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk fired a few shots at new 115-pound champ Weili Zhang. Jedrzejczyk revealed she turned down numerous fights with Zhang because the first Chinese UFC champ "needed her," not the other way around prior to winning the belt. Jedrzejczyk also diminished Zhang receiving the shot that resulted in her first-round championship-winning knockout of Jessica Andrade. "The thing is, there is a new UFC Performance Institute in China, so they probably needed a good fight and they just gave the title fight to this Chinese chick," Jedrzejczyk told the Eurobash podcast.
- Bellator Dublin lost one half of the main event when Cal Ellenor was forced to withdraw from his fight with James Gallagher due to injury. Bellator is attempting to find a replacement for the Sept. 27 card.
- PETA is calling on the UFC to take action in response to multiple videos of lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov wrestling bears. The viral videos have been a part of the champ's marketing since a video showing him wrestling a bear as a child appeared in 2017. "PETA encourages the UFC to evaluate its relationship with Mr. Nurmagomedov until he shows a clear change in attitude and a commitment to showing animals the respect that they deserve," a Peta representative told Business Insider.
