UFC news, rumors: Dillashaw vs. Mighty Mouse not happening, Till vs. Thompson targeted

We're already getting a huge champion vs. champion showdown in the UFC in 2018 as light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will challenge heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in July. However, that's not the only champ vs. champ battle fans were hoping to see this year. It seemed destined that flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and bantamweight king T.J. Dillashaw were going to clash, but unfortunately, that superfight not being a possibility is where we begin our look at some of the biggest UFC headlines making the rounds for Friday, March 23.

Dana White squashes the T.J. vs. DJ talk

Now, why have we seemingly lost hope that Dillashaw vs. Johnson will step into the Octagon with one another in the near future? Because UFC president Dana White said so, that's why. In a text message sent to the Los Angeles Times, White briefly stated that the bout simply will not be happening, while adding that it was never made to begin with and Johnson is still recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent back in January. In addition to White shooting down the fight, the UFC president also revealed they're currently searching for an opponent for Dillashaw's next bantamweight title defense.

There was a time when this matchup had hope of becoming a reality, as both camps were in on the idea. As talks began to make the rounds, the only logical setting for these two to do battle was at UFC 226 in July during International Fight Week. Both of these fighters are seeking more exposure from the company, so placing them on the same card as the Cormier vs. Miocic fight would give them just what they desire.

But, none of that matters now with the UFC boss squashing the potential bout, so now we can only hope plans change if these two talented champions keep rolling.

