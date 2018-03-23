UFC news, rumors: Dillashaw vs. Mighty Mouse not happening, Till vs. Thompson targeted
The UFC president came out to squash any talk of a potential champion vs. champion superfight
We're already getting a huge champion vs. champion showdown in the UFC in 2018 as light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will challenge heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in July. However, that's not the only champ vs. champ battle fans were hoping to see this year. It seemed destined that flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and bantamweight king T.J. Dillashaw were going to clash, but unfortunately, that superfight not being a possibility is where we begin our look at some of the biggest UFC headlines making the rounds for Friday, March 23.
Dana White squashes the T.J. vs. DJ talk
Now, why have we seemingly lost hope that Dillashaw vs. Johnson will step into the Octagon with one another in the near future? Because UFC president Dana White said so, that's why. In a text message sent to the Los Angeles Times, White briefly stated that the bout simply will not be happening, while adding that it was never made to begin with and Johnson is still recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent back in January. In addition to White shooting down the fight, the UFC president also revealed they're currently searching for an opponent for Dillashaw's next bantamweight title defense.
There was a time when this matchup had hope of becoming a reality, as both camps were in on the idea. As talks began to make the rounds, the only logical setting for these two to do battle was at UFC 226 in July during International Fight Week. Both of these fighters are seeking more exposure from the company, so placing them on the same card as the Cormier vs. Miocic fight would give them just what they desire.
But, none of that matters now with the UFC boss squashing the potential bout, so now we can only hope plans change if these two talented champions keep rolling.
More UFC news
- There was a lot of confusion recently with the report that an interim welterweight title fight is in the works for UFC 224 in Brazil with Rafael dos Anjos taking on Colby Covington. While champion Tyron Woodley hasn't defended his belt since his unanimous decision win over Demian Maia at UFC 214 last July due to a shoulder injury, the word was that he would be returning this summer. In a recent interview with MMA Weekly, Woodley confirmed that his doctors are informing him that his projected timetable for return is in July. So, yes, the reported interim title bout for UFC 224 is a little baffling. Even Woodley himself seems to think that, as well.
- Interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is pretty confident as his UFC 223 fight with the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov approaches on April 7 in Brooklyn, New York. Speaking to Newsday, Ferguson said he plans to embarrass his Russian challenger, while also detailing his plans to control the fight on the ground.
- Darren Till may have his opponent for the recently announced UFC Fight Night Liverpool card on May 27. BJPenn.com is reporting that the Liverpool native is set to square off against former welterweight championship challenger Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson. Thompson is coming off a win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 last November, while Till looks to keep his undefeated streak intact and climb up the welterweight rankings after stopping Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone by first-round TKO last October.
