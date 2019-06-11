UFC news, rumors: Donald Cerrone updates eye condition, Ricardo Lamas suffers severely broken jaw
Cerrone revealed that he's in good health following his UFC 238 loss
Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone saw his three-fight winning streak and the momentum that came along with it come to a crashing halt on Saturday night in Chicago at UFC 238 in violent fashion at the hands of ex-interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. After enduring a brutal beating from Ferguson, Cerrone's right eye grotesquely swelled completely shut prior to the third round getting underway, and doctors had no choice but to bring the bout to a conclusion. Post-fight, UFC president Dana White told the media that Cerrone, who had inadvertently caused the swelling by blowing his nose during the break, had been taken to the hospital to treat a broken orbital. "Cowboy" wants everyone to know differently, however.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the winningest fighter in UFC history proclaimed that he's actually in good health following the devastating loss, and what's more, he reveals that he suffered no broken bones in the war with "El Cucuy."
"I'm in good health. Thanks for all the message and concerns," Cerrone said. "Only air was in my eye. No broken bones nor cracked or broken orbital. Sitting and waiting for the rematch or next fight."
Cerrone (36-12) is already looking towards the future and his next outing, including a potential rematch with Ferguson, as if everyone needed a reminder of just how tough the legendary "Cowboy" is after what he endured on Saturday night in Chicago.
- Someone who was not as lucky in defeat UFC 238 is former featherweight title challenger Ricardo Lamas. Saturday night, Lamas (19-8) was the victim of a first-round KO courtesy of opponent Calvin Kattar, and Tuesday on Instagram, the 37-year-old revealed the loss resulted in three jaw fractures.
- Undefeated UFC women's strawweight prospect Mackenzie Dern recently welcomed her first child with boyfriend and professional surfer Wesley Santos. Dern (7-0) last competed at UFC 224 on May 2018, though prior to giving birth, she stated that her hope is to return to competition some time this year.
- In case you missed it over the weekend, glossed over by the UFC 238 action, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman revealed to ESPN's Ariel Helwani on Saturday that he plans to move up to the light heavyweight ranks. In his last middleweight outing at UFC 230 in November 2018, Weidman (14-4) was disposed of via third-round TKO by Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza, making that four losses in his last five fights.
