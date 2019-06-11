UFC news, rumors: Donald Cerrone updates eye condition, Ricardo Lamas suffers severely broken jaw

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone saw his three-fight winning streak and the momentum that came along with it come to a crashing halt on Saturday night in Chicago at UFC 238 in violent fashion at the hands of ex-interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. After enduring a brutal beating from Ferguson, Cerrone's right eye grotesquely swelled completely shut prior to the third round getting underway, and doctors had no choice but to bring the bout to a conclusion. Post-fight, UFC president Dana White told the media that Cerrone, who had inadvertently caused the swelling by blowing his nose during the break, had been taken to the hospital to treat a broken orbital. "Cowboy" wants everyone to know differently, however.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the winningest fighter in UFC history proclaimed that he's actually in good health following the devastating loss, and what's more, he reveals that he suffered no broken bones in the war with "El Cucuy."

"I'm in good health. Thanks for all the message and concerns," Cerrone said. "Only air was in my eye. No broken bones nor cracked or broken orbital. Sitting and waiting for the rematch or next fight."

Cerrone (36-12) is already looking towards the future and his next outing, including a potential rematch with Ferguson, as if everyone needed a reminder of just how tough the legendary "Cowboy" is after what he endured on Saturday night in Chicago.

