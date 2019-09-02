UFC news, rumors: Dustin Poirier says win over Khabib Nurmagomedov will make him the best lightweight ever

It took 22 fights in the Octagon for Dustin Poirier to fight for a championship belt, but when his opportunity arose, 'The Diamond' made the absolute most of it. Now, as he prepares to attempt to upgrade his interim lightweight belt to undisputed, Poirier believes he's ready to claim the title of greatest lightweight ever.

Poirier (25-5) faces off with undefeated lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov (27-0) in the main event of UFC 242 on Saturday from The Arena in Abu Dhabi. It will be the Louisiana native's first fight since a dominating performance against Max Holloway in their UFC 236 clash for the interim title in April.

In Nurmagomedov, Poirier is facing a man with a legitimate claim as the best 155-pound fighter in history. Nurmagomedov is coming off a dominant submission win over Conor McGregor in his last fight at UFC 229 last October. A post-fight brawl between both camps led to a nine-month suspension for the champ.

Poirier's current run of success has included wins over three current or former champions. With a win over Nurmagomedov, Poirier believes he'll have cemented his place in history.

"Max Holloway, Anthony Pettis, Eddie Alvarez, Khabib Nurmagomedov," Poirier told MMA Fighting. "Winning over those guys in a row in main events, over and over, that's the best run in lightweight history."

Not only is Poirier looking for the best run in the history of the division, he's looking to be considered the best of all time. To do so, he's gunning for a stoppage.

"If I go out there and stop Khabib, I'm the best lightweight fighter to ever strap on a pair of four-ounce gloves. Simple and plain," Poirier said. "I'm not wrong in saying it."

