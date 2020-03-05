UFC news, rumors: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker in the works for May, Marlon Moraes vs. Petr Yan for June

Coming off a thrilling decision victory over Paul Felder that didn't do much to move him up the rankings, Dan Hooker has lined up an even bigger lightweight showdown. Hooker will face Dustin Poirier in the UFC San Diego main event on May 16, according to a report from MMAjunkie.

The win over Felder earned Hooker Fight of the Night honors at UFC Fight Night 168, which took place in front of his hometown Auckland, New Zealand fans. The victory ran Hooker's current winning streak to three fights and moved him to 7-1 in his eight most recent fights. With a crowded lightweight division, Hooker remained in the No. 6 spot in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings because he wasn't able to jump over Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor or Poirier.

Poirier has not fought since last September, where he lost his interim lightweight championship in a submission loss to champ Nurmagomedov. He won the interim belt with an impressive and dominant performance against Max Holloway in April 2019. The win over Holloway capped off an amazing run for Poirier after knockouts of Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez.

With Nurmagomedov and Ferguson set to finally get in the cage in April, the winner of Poirier vs. Hooker will still be looking to see what happens with McGregor and Gaethje to see the title picture at 155 develop further.

More UFC news, rumors