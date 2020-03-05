UFC news, rumors: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker in the works for May, Marlon Moraes vs. Petr Yan for June
A pair of meaningful fights appear to be coming together for the start of summer
Coming off a thrilling decision victory over Paul Felder that didn't do much to move him up the rankings, Dan Hooker has lined up an even bigger lightweight showdown. Hooker will face Dustin Poirier in the UFC San Diego main event on May 16, according to a report from MMAjunkie.
The win over Felder earned Hooker Fight of the Night honors at UFC Fight Night 168, which took place in front of his hometown Auckland, New Zealand fans. The victory ran Hooker's current winning streak to three fights and moved him to 7-1 in his eight most recent fights. With a crowded lightweight division, Hooker remained in the No. 6 spot in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings because he wasn't able to jump over Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor or Poirier.
Poirier has not fought since last September, where he lost his interim lightweight championship in a submission loss to champ Nurmagomedov. He won the interim belt with an impressive and dominant performance against Max Holloway in April 2019. The win over Holloway capped off an amazing run for Poirier after knockouts of Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez.
With Nurmagomedov and Ferguson set to finally get in the cage in April, the winner of Poirier vs. Hooker will still be looking to see what happens with McGregor and Gaethje to see the title picture at 155 develop further.
More UFC news, rumors
- Petr Yan and Marlon Moraes were both passed over for a bantamweight title shot in favor of Jose Aldo, whose career record is 0-1 at 135 pounds. Now, Yan and Moraes have been linked for a fight to headline UFC Kazakhstan on June 13, according to MMAjunkie. The winner of the fight would seem to be the clear option to fight the winner of Aldo vs. Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight title. Yan is ranked No. 2 at 135 pounds while Moraes is tied for No. 4.
- After losing via knockout to Deiveson Figueiredo in their fight for the vacant flyweight championship at UFC Fight Night 169 this past Saturday, Joseph Benavidez is calling for a rematch. Figueiredo failed to make weight for the fight, leaving the title vacant. Benavidez told MMA Fighting that he believes the lack of Figueiredo having to make weight along with an accidental headbutt led directly to the result of the fight and, because of this, he will push for a rematch.
- Davi Ramos and Arman Tsarukyan are set to clash when the UFC heads to Portland on April 11, according to multiple reports. The fight is an interesting clash of up-and-coming lightweights with Tsarukyan coming off a win over Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Ramos had a four-fight winning streak snapped in his most recent fight, a unanimous decision loss to Islam Makhachev.
-
UFC 248 odds, top expert picks, bets
Brandon Wise just locked in his picks for every main card bout at UFC 248.
-
Updating UFC 248 fight card, rumors
A pair of title fights headline in Las Vegas this March
-
UFC 248 odds, card breakdown
Get a complete breakdown of the card from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
-
Jedrzejczyk looks to cement her legacy
'Joanna Champion' looks to become the first woman to regain her title on Saturday night in...
-
Adesanya vs. Romero odds, expert picks
Kyle Marley just locked in picks for every fight on the UFC 248 card.
-
Adesanya: I've have had malaria 8 times
Adesanya said he contracted the virus multiple times growing up in Nigeria
-
Jones edges Reyes to retain title
Some questionable judging may have led to 'Bones' walking out victorious in Houston
-
UFC 246: McGregor stops Cerrone
'Notorious' is back in a big way wit his first victory inside the Octagon since 2016