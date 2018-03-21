UFC news, rumors: Fabricio Werdum addresses KO loss, Curtis Blaydes makes UFC 226 pick
Werdum cited lack of patience for his loss over the weekend in London
As he was riding a two-fight win streak since his loss to Alistair Overeem at UFC 213, former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum had aspirations of eventually earning a shot at the title once again very soon. Well, those title aspirations went down with Werdum during the main event of UFC Fight Night London this past Saturday. Werdum's reaction to the stunning defeat is where were begin our look at the UFC news for Wednesday, March 21.
Werdum believes patience played a factor in loss
The 40-year-old Werdum entered the Octagon in the main event of UFC London to face rising heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov over the weekend. And for a good portion of the bout, Werdum appeared to have things in his control, especially in the ground game. However, he attempted to stand with his 29-year-old opponent in the fourth round, and paid the price for it by being viciously knocked out. It was a great win for Volkov as he aims to make a name for himself in the UFC's big-man division, while at the same time the loss put a huge dent in Werdum's quest for title contention.
So, what exactly went wrong for the former champ on Saturday? In speaking to MMA Fighting, Werdum did praise the efforts of his opponent while also noting that maybe being a little more patient in the fight could have swung things in his favor.
"Not taking anything away from Volkov, he fought and and defended well on the ground, but I think that patience was my worst enemy in this fight," Werdum said. "If I had more patience, I think the fight would have been different. I came back up trading punches with him right away, and I don't think that was necessary. Breathe a little more. But that's easy to say after the fight, but in there, I'm the one that is feeling it.
"I imposed my rhythm for three rounds, and I think I won the first three rounds, but I needed to breathe more," he continued. "Like when you're playing on PlayStation and your energy goes down and then goes back up again. I got back up and my energy was too low to trade punches like that. Again, not taking anything away from Volkov."
It was clear on Saturday that Werdum was gassed as the fight neared its end, which of course led to the devastating KO shot from Volkov. At 40 years old, chances are most of the time that Werdum will be stepping into the cage to face off with an opponent younger than him, so if anything this was a learning experience for one of the UFC's most respected veterans.
More UFC news
- UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will have a tall task to deal with when he returns from injury, as he'll have to defend his title against Brian Ortega, who stunned everyone at UFC 222 by making quick work of Frankie Edgar. Still, Holloway is looking forward to eventually stepping into the Octagon with his original UFC 222 opponent Edgar, telling MMA Junkie that the two have unfinished business -- this was the second cancelled bout featuring the two -- and that Edgar still has a lot left in the tank.
- Someone who is still in contention for a future opportunity at the heavyweight title is Curtis Blaydes, who will look to bolster his resume if he can defeat the legendary Alistair Overeem at UFC 225 in Chicago on June 9. For now, though, the next crack at the heavyweight title goes to current light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who will clash with Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in Las Vegas in a much-anticipated champion vs. champion showdown. So, Blaydes is on the outside looking in at the megafight like the rest of us which begs the question: who is his pick with win the UFC 226 main event bout? Talking to Submission Radio, Blaydes chose Miocic to retain his championship, citing the champ's length and boxing skills being too much for Cormier in the end.
- Did you think the only drama in the UFC welterweight division surrounded champion Tyron Woodley? If you did, think again. Top-10 contenders Jorge Masvidal, Darren Till and Kamaru Usman got into quite the Twitter feud over the course of the past few days, which was sparked by a tweet from Usman's manager Ali Abdel-Aziz, claiming everyone was avoiding his fighter. It was quite the entertaining exchange between the three, and MMA Fighting has a full breakdown of the internet war here.
