UFC news, rumors: Fabricio Werdum addresses KO loss, Curtis Blaydes makes UFC 226 pick

As he was riding a two-fight win streak since his loss to Alistair Overeem at UFC 213, former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum had aspirations of eventually earning a shot at the title once again very soon. Well, those title aspirations went down with Werdum during the main event of UFC Fight Night London this past Saturday. Werdum's reaction to the stunning defeat is where were begin our look at the UFC news for Wednesday, March 21.

Werdum believes patience played a factor in loss

The 40-year-old Werdum entered the Octagon in the main event of UFC London to face rising heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov over the weekend. And for a good portion of the bout, Werdum appeared to have things in his control, especially in the ground game. However, he attempted to stand with his 29-year-old opponent in the fourth round, and paid the price for it by being viciously knocked out. It was a great win for Volkov as he aims to make a name for himself in the UFC's big-man division, while at the same time the loss put a huge dent in Werdum's quest for title contention.

So, what exactly went wrong for the former champ on Saturday? In speaking to MMA Fighting, Werdum did praise the efforts of his opponent while also noting that maybe being a little more patient in the fight could have swung things in his favor.

"Not taking anything away from Volkov, he fought and and defended well on the ground, but I think that patience was my worst enemy in this fight," Werdum said. "If I had more patience, I think the fight would have been different. I came back up trading punches with him right away, and I don't think that was necessary. Breathe a little more. But that's easy to say after the fight, but in there, I'm the one that is feeling it.

"I imposed my rhythm for three rounds, and I think I won the first three rounds, but I needed to breathe more," he continued. "Like when you're playing on PlayStation and your energy goes down and then goes back up again. I got back up and my energy was too low to trade punches like that. Again, not taking anything away from Volkov."

It was clear on Saturday that Werdum was gassed as the fight neared its end, which of course led to the devastating KO shot from Volkov. At 40 years old, chances are most of the time that Werdum will be stepping into the cage to face off with an opponent younger than him, so if anything this was a learning experience for one of the UFC's most respected veterans.

More UFC news