UFC news, rumors: Fabricio Werdum meeting with WWE, Chris Weidman update
The former heavyweight champion wishes to participate in WWE and UFC simultaneously
When former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey recently signed a full-time deal with WWE, it began the speculation as to which other fighters from the promotion may attempt to make the transition to professional wrestling. Well, we may have our answer to that question. Let's have a look at that and a few more mixed martial arts headlines for Wednesday, March 7.
Werdum wants to compete in the cage and the ring
Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has aspirations to transition to professional wrestling and fight in the UFC at the same time, and apparently it's very possible he could pull it off. When asked about current WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar potentially returning to the Octagon in an interview with MMA Fighting, the 40-year-old Brazilian fighter revealed his pro wrestling intentions and initially noted he has a meeting with WWE officials this week.
"I think that both (at the same time) is doable," Werdum said. "You can do WWE. ... If I had the opportunity I'd fight there, no problem. It's financially great. Fight at WWE, a spectacle that is fun to do. I'd definitely do it. I have a meeting Thursday about it, doing both (UFC and WWE). I want to fight, doesn't matter where."
As this news began to make the rounds on Wednesday, Werdum had to offer up a correction on his behalf. While he may have mentioned WWE specifically in the interview, the former champ took to Twitter to clarify he meant he's trying to negotiate a deal to participate in Lucha Libre style pro wrestling in Mexico.
But you have to wonder now: Was this a legitimate correction by Werdum, or was he maybe not supposed to let the cat out of the bag just yet?
More UFC news, rumors
- Chris Weidman is still recovering from thumb surgery, and still unsure of when he could make a return to the Octagon. During an appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, the former middleweight champion revealed how complicated the rehabilitation process for this type of injury has been, but ideally he would prefer to get a fight booked for some time this summer.
- UFC 225 on June 9 in Chicago is getting the heavyweight fight we all expected would be taking place. Chicago native and rising contender in the division Curtis Blaydes will look to continue his climb up the ranks as he takes on UFC heavyweight veteran Alistair Overeem.
- Just because Paul Daley has a fight booked with Bellator doesn't mean his beef with the promotion is over. Daley, who will meet Jon Fitch on May 12 at Bellator 199 as he makes his promotional debut, told MMA Fighting that there are still issues that need to be attended to. The 35-year-old from England recently requested his release from Bellator, citing their lack of respect for him.
- A documentary is set to be released on late Tapout co-founder Charles "Mask" Lewis, and judging from the first trailer that was released, it will definitely be a must-watch as it details the impact he had on the mixed martial arts community. With commentary from UFC president Dana White and a host of top-name fighters you'll see in the trailer for "Mask," it's easy to be reminded just how much of an important figure Lewis really was. Lewis was tragically killed in a car accident in California in March 2009.
