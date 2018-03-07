UFC news, rumors: Fabricio Werdum meeting with WWE, Chris Weidman update

When former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey recently signed a full-time deal with WWE, it began the speculation as to which other fighters from the promotion may attempt to make the transition to professional wrestling. Well, we may have our answer to that question. Let's have a look at that and a few more mixed martial arts headlines for Wednesday, March 7.

Werdum wants to compete in the cage and the ring

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has aspirations to transition to professional wrestling and fight in the UFC at the same time, and apparently it's very possible he could pull it off. When asked about current WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar potentially returning to the Octagon in an interview with MMA Fighting, the 40-year-old Brazilian fighter revealed his pro wrestling intentions and initially noted he has a meeting with WWE officials this week.

"I think that both (at the same time) is doable," Werdum said. "You can do WWE. ... If I had the opportunity I'd fight there, no problem. It's financially great. Fight at WWE, a spectacle that is fun to do. I'd definitely do it. I have a meeting Thursday about it, doing both (UFC and WWE). I want to fight, doesn't matter where."

As this news began to make the rounds on Wednesday, Werdum had to offer up a correction on his behalf. While he may have mentioned WWE specifically in the interview, the former champ took to Twitter to clarify he meant he's trying to negotiate a deal to participate in Lucha Libre style pro wrestling in Mexico.

Hey guys to make it clear I spoke about maybe doing Lucha libre in México. Not WWE. I meant wwe style(pro wrestling) but I am a @ufc fighter and my focus 100% is fighting in the ufc and whatever decision I make after my fighting career @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 will be involved. — Fabricio Werdum (@FabricioWerdum) March 7, 2018

But you have to wonder now: Was this a legitimate correction by Werdum, or was he maybe not supposed to let the cat out of the bag just yet?

More UFC news, rumors