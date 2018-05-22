UFC news, rumors: Fabricio Werdum notified of potential USADA violation
Werdum may not be in the UFC Moscow main event after all
Life really can come at you fast. On Monday, it was reported that the main event for the UFC's long-awaited debut in Russia this year was all set. On Tuesday, that reported bout was placed in jeopardy when one of the headliners was notified of a potential United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) violation. That's where we begin our look at some of the biggest UFC headlines making the rounds for Tuesday, May 22.
Fabricio Werdum notified of potential violation
UFC released a statement on Tuesday announcing that former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has been notified of a potential USADA violation. According to the release, the potential violation stems from an out-of-competition sample that was taken on April 25, over a month following his knockout loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC London in March. This news comes on the heels of a Monday report that Werdum was set to headline the UFC's debut in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 15 against 40-year-old Alexey Oleynik.
The reported UFC Moscow main event is not out of the cards just yet, but this news obviously puts the potential bout in jeopardy. Werdum will now be provisionally suspended until the USADA legal process reaches a conclusion on the matter. There's always no telling how long that may take, so now fans -- and Werdum -- just take the wait-and-see approach.
Prior to the KO loss to Volkov in March, Werdum was on a two-fight win streak as he looked to climb back into UFC heavyweight title contention.
- If Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants another shot at the women's strawweight championship, despite two straight losses to champion Rose Namajunas, then she has some work to do -- according to Namajunas. In speaking to TMZ Sports, the champ said another bout with Jedrzejczyk doesn't interest her at the moment, as she wants to see the former champion work her way up a bit. Namajunas also joked that Jedrzejczyk could maybe earn another shot if she publicly admits that she's the superior fighter.
- Recently released featherweight star Yair Rodriguez opened up about his sudden release from the company. During an appearance on "The MMA Hour" on Monday, Rodriguez claims he didn't turn potential bouts with both Ricardo Lamas and Zabit Magomedsharipov, rather he simply asked to be compensated more. With negotiations falling apart, Rodriguez was cut from the promotion with UFC president Dana White verbally bashing him to the Los Angeles Times.
- Titan FC flyweight and bantamweight champion Jose "Shorty" Torres is finally getting his shot in UFC. MMA Fighting was the first to report on Tuesday that Torres has signed a deal with UFC, and he'll be getting started on short notice. Torres will fight Jarred Brooks at UFC Fight Night Utica on June 1, replacing Hector Sandoval who had to pull out of the fight due to reasons unknown.
- Despite a loss to Jon Fitch at Bellator 199 last weekend, it appears things may be headed in the right direction for Paul Daley and the Bellator promotion. Daley, who has been at odds with Bellator for quite some time now, revealed to Ariel Helwani that he met with president Scott Coker last week leading up to the fight and the two plan to meet in London during the Bellator 200 festivities. Daley has long believed he's undervalued by the promotion, but it seems a resolution could be in the cards.
