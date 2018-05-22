UFC news, rumors: Fabricio Werdum notified of potential USADA violation

Life really can come at you fast. On Monday, it was reported that the main event for the UFC's long-awaited debut in Russia this year was all set. On Tuesday, that reported bout was placed in jeopardy when one of the headliners was notified of a potential United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) violation. That's where we begin our look at some of the biggest UFC headlines making the rounds for Tuesday, May 22.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Fabricio Werdum notified of potential violation

UFC released a statement on Tuesday announcing that former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has been notified of a potential USADA violation. According to the release, the potential violation stems from an out-of-competition sample that was taken on April 25, over a month following his knockout loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC London in March. This news comes on the heels of a Monday report that Werdum was set to headline the UFC's debut in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 15 against 40-year-old Alexey Oleynik.

The reported UFC Moscow main event is not out of the cards just yet, but this news obviously puts the potential bout in jeopardy. Werdum will now be provisionally suspended until the USADA legal process reaches a conclusion on the matter. There's always no telling how long that may take, so now fans -- and Werdum -- just take the wait-and-see approach.

Prior to the KO loss to Volkov in March, Werdum was on a two-fight win streak as he looked to climb back into UFC heavyweight title contention.

More UFC news, rumors