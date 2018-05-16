UFC news, rumors: Fight Night Russia event official; Nate Diaz under investigation

One of the biggest rumors that has engulfed the UFC this year has been the possibility of the promotion heading over to Russia to present an event. As time went on, it became a matter of when and not if, especially with president Dana White stating on multiple occasions that something would take place in the country. Well, we now know the "when," and that's where we begin our look at the biggest UFC headlines for Wednesday, May 16.

UFC announces Russian Fight Night event

UFC announced on Wednesday that its first trip to Russia is set in stone, and it will be taking place on Sept. 15 inside Olimpiyskiy Arena in Moscow. In a brief release from UFC, senior vice president of international and content David Shaw cited the high demand for the promotion as this being the perfect time to present Russia its first UFC event to date.

"Russia is a key part of UFC's international expansion strategy," Shaw said. "The demand from our fans to bring a live event to Russia has been overwhelming, and with the vast potential this market holds for us, we knew this was the perfect time to bring UFC Fight Night to Moscow."

For the first time ever, we head to Russia!#UFCMoscow goes down Sept. 15! pic.twitter.com/qsPm9RNbq0 — UFC (@ufc) May 16, 2018

Now it's very important, especially for casual fans, to understand that this is a free Fight Night card. Since the announcement was made, a common misconception has been this event serving as the stage for lightweight champion and Russia's own Khabib Nurmagomedov defending his title against the man who never lost it, Conor McGregor. Simply put, with this being a free card for the masses, the chances of that happening are about as close to zero as one can get. White has proclaimed that if that mega fight does take place in the future, the only setting worthy of it would be Las Vegas and the T-Mobile Arena on pay-per-view. The revelation of this Russian event being a free card only drives that proclamation home even more.

Still, that shouldn't make this announcement any less exciting, as this is a groundbreaking move for both UFC and the country of Russia who has clamored for an event for quite some time. While he won't be on the card, you can bet Nurmagomedov will be in attendance for his people, and the company has other Russian stars they can showcase for the event.

