UFC news, rumors: Francis Ngannou apologizes for performance vs. Derrick Lewis
Ngannou lost a unanimous decision on Saturday after the poor outing
When Francis Ngannou was defeated at UFC 226 via unanimous decision by Derrick Lewis after a horrid showing, some theorized that he was still feeling the effects of his lopsided decision loss to former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic back in January. That was just a theory thrown out there at the time, though. Not many expected the former heavyweight title contender to come right out and admit that. Well, as it turns out, Ngannou did just that.
Francis Ngannou explains UFC 226 outing
Heading into UFC 226, despite the fact that two world champions were facing off in the main event, a lot of fans were looking forward to the showdown between Ngannou and Lewis. What was there not to love? Here were two of the deadliest strikers in the promotion ready to tee off on one another for the whole world to see. It turned out to be anything but what everyone expected, as both men did ... well, next to nothing. Lewis only earned the decision win because he did just a little more, and that's the honest truth. Ngannou landed just 11-of-46 significant strikes, while Lewis connected on 20-of-45.
So yeah, when it came down to it, 37 percent defeated 23 percent. Just what we expected from these behemoths, right?
It was particularly surprising to see Ngannou so reserved, as just a short time ago he was virtually seen as the second coming of Mike Tyson, only in the MMA world. But in an Instagram post on Monday, Ngannou confirmed what many had assumed the past few days -- that being the devastating loss to Miocic at UFC 220 had humbled him so much following his rapid rise that he still hadn't recovered.
I am not proud of my last performance. I have carried my fear from the last fight to this one. I completely understand the frustration & anger that it has caused to my fans, coaches, teammates, family and friends and I am truly sorry for that. I won't let everyone down again. All I can do now is prove myself and make you proud again. #UFC226
You have to give Ngannou credit for admitting the obvious though, so that's a positive coming out of this. And at just 31 years old, there is still a chance to attain the redemption he was speaking of at the end of the post. But to reach that goal, these mental setbacks will have to be fixed in a hurry, or more of what happened on Saturday will keep happening to the "Predator."
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
More UFC news, rumors
- Now both the light heavyweight and heavyweight champion after stunningly knocking out Stipe Miocic on Saturday, Daniel Cormier has a lot to look forward to in his future. Following the post-fight shenanigans on Saturday, the assumption was that the immediate future for the new heavyweight champ includes Brock Lesnar. That might not actually be the case, though. Appearing on "Ariel Helwani's MMA Show" on Monday, Cormier admitted that his next fight will likely be a defense of his 205-pound title, with quite the interesting opponent potentially on deck. Cormier suggested that should former light heavyweight champ Mauricio "Shogun" Rua defeat Anthony Smith at the upcoming UFC Hamburg event on July 22, then he will be next in line for a shot at the title.
- Speaking of Cormier, longtime rival Jon Jones has finally spoken following the events of UFC 226 on Saturday, and maybe surprisingly to some, no shots were fired. Jones took to Twitter Monday to simply remind everyone that he's aiming for more fights in his future when he gets through all of his USADA complications. He also, of course, brought up just how accomplished he has been in his controversial career.
- UFC light heavyweight contender Volkan Oezdemir's legal troubles have come to an end. On Monday, the battery charges the former light heavyweight title challenger had been facing were dropped, according to MMA Fighting. It was just announced last week that Oezdemir would be facing Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 227 on Aug. 4 after he had previously been scheduled to face Rua in Germany. So now, he can put his full focus into the showdown with Gustafsson coming up in a few weeks.
-
UFC 226 results: Cormier KO's Miocic
DC joined elite company in winning his second title with UFC
-
Complete guide to UFC 226 pay-per-view
Catch up on everything that went down around UFC 226 from Las Vegas
-
Cormier a betting favorite over Lesnar
The two seem on a collision course to square off in the Octagon soon
-
Lesnar's return quite the moral dilemma
While it was an expected move by Dana White, the UFC president should be better than this
-
Twitter reacts to DC's big UFC 226 win
Cormier shocked the MMA world with his quick victory on Saturday
-
Updating UFC fight schedule for 2018
UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling -- and together -- after a rough start to 2018