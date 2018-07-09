UFC news, rumors: Francis Ngannou apologizes for performance vs. Derrick Lewis

When Francis Ngannou was defeated at UFC 226 via unanimous decision by Derrick Lewis after a horrid showing, some theorized that he was still feeling the effects of his lopsided decision loss to former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic back in January. That was just a theory thrown out there at the time, though. Not many expected the former heavyweight title contender to come right out and admit that. Well, as it turns out, Ngannou did just that.

Francis Ngannou explains UFC 226 outing

Heading into UFC 226, despite the fact that two world champions were facing off in the main event, a lot of fans were looking forward to the showdown between Ngannou and Lewis. What was there not to love? Here were two of the deadliest strikers in the promotion ready to tee off on one another for the whole world to see. It turned out to be anything but what everyone expected, as both men did ... well, next to nothing. Lewis only earned the decision win because he did just a little more, and that's the honest truth. Ngannou landed just 11-of-46 significant strikes, while Lewis connected on 20-of-45.

So yeah, when it came down to it, 37 percent defeated 23 percent. Just what we expected from these behemoths, right?

It was particularly surprising to see Ngannou so reserved, as just a short time ago he was virtually seen as the second coming of Mike Tyson, only in the MMA world. But in an Instagram post on Monday, Ngannou confirmed what many had assumed the past few days -- that being the devastating loss to Miocic at UFC 220 had humbled him so much following his rapid rise that he still hadn't recovered.

You have to give Ngannou credit for admitting the obvious though, so that's a positive coming out of this. And at just 31 years old, there is still a chance to attain the redemption he was speaking of at the end of the post. But to reach that goal, these mental setbacks will have to be fixed in a hurry, or more of what happened on Saturday will keep happening to the "Predator."

