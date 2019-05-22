UFC news, rumors: Francis Ngannou vs. Junior Dos Santos moved, Justin Gaethje wants Conor McGregor

One of the most anticipated heavyweight fights of the summer now has a new home and even bigger positioning on the card. UFC announced on Tuesday that the scheduled fight between title contenders Francis Ngannou and Junior Dos Santos has been moved from the UFC 239 undercard on July 6 during International Fight Week to the UFC Fight Night main event slot on June 29 in Minneapolis.

The opening for this move was created by another fight fans were looking forward to being removed from the schedule as former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was forced to pull out of his rematch with Robbie Lawler after suffering a hand injury. UFC officials attempted to keep Lawler in the main event by searching for another opponent, but it seems their efforts could not turn in positive results.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Dos Santos (21-5), a former heavyweight champion, has been on a tear as he aims to make his way back to the top of the mountain. He's won his last three fights, including emerging victorious in his last two outings via TKO in the second round. Dos Santos most recently defeated Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Fight Night 146 in March.

Ngannou (13-3), once thought to be a destructive force in UFC the likes of a 1980s Mike Tyson, has done a respectable job of earning his way back into heavyweight title contention following two consecutive losses. He's reverted back to the fighter that everyone once feared, earning two straight first-round TKO victories including stopping the legendary Cain Velasquez in his last performance at UFC on ESPN 1 in February.

The winner of this UFC Fight Night main event should be next in line to challenge for the heavyweight title, facing whomever comes out on top when champion Daniel Cormier defends against ex-titleholder Stipe Miocic in their rematch scheduled to take place at UFC 241 in August.

More UFC news, rumors