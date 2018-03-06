UFC news, rumors: Frankie Edgar issues statement following crushing UFC 222 loss

Edgar was all class, as usual, following his devastating loss to Brian Ortega

With UFC 222 taking place this past Saturday in Las Vegas, most of the attention in mixed martial arts is firmly on the upcoming UFC 223 offering in Brooklyn, New York, on April 7 featuring two huge championship matchups. With the year in MMA rolling along, the news and rumors are constantly flowing, and we at CBS Sports are here to bring you daily updates on some of the biggest stories in the sport. Let's have a look at the headlines for Tuesday, March 6. 

Frankie Edgar all class after stunning UFC 222 loss

To say the UFC 222 co-main event didn't go as planned for Octagon veteran Frankie Edgar would be a tremendous understatement. With some believing Edgar may be able to stop rising undefeated contender Brian Ortega, the bout was over not long after it began as the jiu-jitsu specialist Ortega wowed everyone with his striking efforts to earn the KO win. This marked the first occurrence that Edgar has been stopped in a fight, creating a truly stunning moment in Las Vegas on Saturday. 

On Monday, Edgar issued a statement via Twitter where he was all class, as usual, giving props to Ortega while vowing he'll put the loss behind him and keep pushing forward. 

The loss was a huge setback for Edgar and his quest to capture the featherweight championship -- a shot which will now go to Ortega -- but if anyone can get things back on the right track after a brutal loss such as the one he suffered on Saturday, it's the 36-year-old Edgar. 

More UFC news, rumors

Jack joined CBS Sports in 2018 as an Editor and Writer covering college football, combat sports and golf. He was raised to love the New York Yankees unconditionally since birth, and firmly believes a four-team... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES