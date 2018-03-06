UFC news, rumors: Frankie Edgar issues statement following crushing UFC 222 loss
Edgar was all class, as usual, following his devastating loss to Brian Ortega
With UFC 222 taking place this past Saturday in Las Vegas, most of the attention in mixed martial arts is firmly on the upcoming UFC 223 offering in Brooklyn, New York, on April 7 featuring two huge championship matchups. With the year in MMA rolling along, the news and rumors are constantly flowing, and we at CBS Sports are here to bring you daily updates on some of the biggest stories in the sport. Let's have a look at the headlines for Tuesday, March 6.
Frankie Edgar all class after stunning UFC 222 loss
To say the UFC 222 co-main event didn't go as planned for Octagon veteran Frankie Edgar would be a tremendous understatement. With some believing Edgar may be able to stop rising undefeated contender Brian Ortega, the bout was over not long after it began as the jiu-jitsu specialist Ortega wowed everyone with his striking efforts to earn the KO win. This marked the first occurrence that Edgar has been stopped in a fight, creating a truly stunning moment in Las Vegas on Saturday.
On Monday, Edgar issued a statement via Twitter where he was all class, as usual, giving props to Ortega while vowing he'll put the loss behind him and keep pushing forward.
The loss was a huge setback for Edgar and his quest to capture the featherweight championship -- a shot which will now go to Ortega -- but if anyone can get things back on the right track after a brutal loss such as the one he suffered on Saturday, it's the 36-year-old Edgar.
More UFC news, rumors
- Appearing on "The MMA Hour" with Ariel Helwani on Monday, Luke Rockhold revealed that a trilogy fight with Michael Bisping is being discussed within the UFC. Bisping has previously stated that he'd be up for one more showdown with his rival, and now Rockhold, who's coming off a KO loss to Yoel Romero at UFC 221, is fanning the flames of one more fight taking place.
- Despite recently being fined and having his license revoked by the CSAC, former light heavyweight king Jon Jones does have some people on his side who believe he didn't knowingly take performance-enhancing drugs prior to his UFC 214 rematch with Daniel Cormier. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie Radio, former referee and now commentator John McCarthy revealed he's on Jones' side, pointing out "Bones" just needs to be more responsible when it comes to putting supplements into his body.
- Valentina Shevchenko has made her future intentions crystal clear. In an Instagram post, the former women's bantamweight contender called out flyweight champion Nicco Montano for a bout she'd like to take place on the UFC 225 card in Chicago this June.
