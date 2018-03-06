UFC news, rumors: Frankie Edgar issues statement following crushing UFC 222 loss

With UFC 222 taking place this past Saturday in Las Vegas, most of the attention in mixed martial arts is firmly on the upcoming UFC 223 offering in Brooklyn, New York, on April 7 featuring two huge championship matchups. With the year in MMA rolling along, the news and rumors are constantly flowing, and we at CBS Sports are here to bring you daily updates on some of the biggest stories in the sport. Let's have a look at the headlines for Tuesday, March 6.

Frankie Edgar all class after stunning UFC 222 loss

To say the UFC 222 co-main event didn't go as planned for Octagon veteran Frankie Edgar would be a tremendous understatement. With some believing Edgar may be able to stop rising undefeated contender Brian Ortega, the bout was over not long after it began as the jiu-jitsu specialist Ortega wowed everyone with his striking efforts to earn the KO win. This marked the first occurrence that Edgar has been stopped in a fight, creating a truly stunning moment in Las Vegas on Saturday.

On Monday, Edgar issued a statement via Twitter where he was all class, as usual, giving props to Ortega while vowing he'll put the loss behind him and keep pushing forward.

Saturday did not go as planned, congrats to Ortega he definitely got me with some good ones. Thanks to all my peers, my team, my friends, and my fans for their nice words, they don't go unnoticed. All I can do now is dust myself off and get ready to put it all on the line again. — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) March 5, 2018

The loss was a huge setback for Edgar and his quest to capture the featherweight championship -- a shot which will now go to Ortega -- but if anyone can get things back on the right track after a brutal loss such as the one he suffered on Saturday, it's the 36-year-old Edgar.

