UFC news, rumors: Georges St-Pierre on Tyron Woodley; Brian Ortega posts cryptic tweet

It's still unclear whether legendary former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre will ever fight again in the UFC, but we are sure of one opponent many fans would love to see him step back into the Octagon to face. It would be a dream for most to see the greatest welterweight king of all time take on the man who some believe could surpass him in that status, reigning champion Tyron Woodley. Unfortunately, though, a clash with Woodley seems to be one of the last things on St-Pierre's mind right now.

Woodley fight doesn't appeal to GSP

St-Pierre recently sat down for an interview with FanSided, and while he was complimentary of Woodley, the former champion doesn't believe challenging Woodley in the future would do much in terms of securing his legacy in the sport.

"In terms of coming back to fighting, you have to realize I have a lot more to lose than to win," St-Pierre said. "Tyron Woodley wants to fight me because he has a lot more to win than to lose because if he beats me in terms of legacy, in terms of popularity, he has a lot more to win. It's not that I'm scared, actually, I'm always scared when I go fight, I'm scared of everybody but being scared is irrelevant because I'm going to walk the walk if I have to do it. I have to choose carefully what is my next move. For at this point I am with cementing my legacy it is not a straight line. I have to check what can I gain, what can I lose. That is why when I fought Michael Bisping it was a win/win situation from both sides. If I were to lose I lose but if I win, I win big so it was good. Fighting Tyron Woodley right now, now that he won his last fight it elevates his stock a little bit more but it's still not a complete win/win situation for me."

Last year, St-Pierre made a triumphant return to the Octagon where he defeated Bisping for the middleweight championship, further cementing that legacy of his by becoming a two-division champion. He would later relinquish the title due to a battle with ulcerative colitis. Woodley is coming off the fourth defense of his welterweight championship earlier this month when he stopped rising contender Darren Till in via submission in the second round at UFC 228 in Dallas. It was recently revealed, however, that Woodley had suffered a hand injury in the first round of that win that requires surgery, thus putting the champ back on the shelf for a few months.

Resume's aside, these are two of the greatest welterweights of all time, and it would be a joy to see them scrap inside the cage. But as we all know, St-Pierre carries a lot of clout with his negotiations, so if he doesn't envision this happening in the future, then chances are this will remain nothing but a pipe dream.

