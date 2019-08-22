UFC news, rumors: Georges St-Pierre says rematch with Nick Diaz 'not interesting for me'

There was no doubt who won the UFC 158 clash between then-welterweight champ Georges St. Pierre and Nick Diaz in March 2013. St. Pierre's wrestling and overall strength was simply too much for Diaz as the champ took a clear decision win.

St. Pierre returned to the cage in November 2017 after nearly four years in retirement. After an incredible performance and submission victory to win the middleweight championship from Michael Bisping, GSP promptly found his way back on the sidelines.

With Diaz's younger brother returning from his own three years away to score a win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, the Diaz brothers are back in the spotlight again.

While the rivalry between Nick and St. Pierre was heated in 2013, returning to the Octagon to run it back isn't in the cards as far as the greatest welterweight of all time is concerned.

"I don't know what to say. He's one of my biggest adversaries," St. Pierre told Chael Sonnen. "Even if we only fought once, we're kind of very different personalities, and I think the clash of personalities makes it very interesting, but I'm retired now. I don't want to go back and fight Nick Diaz. I wish him the best of luck in his pursuit of the title if that's what he wanted to do. It's not interesting for me. It has nothing I can gain from that. The risk is not worth the reward."

Diaz has only fought once since the loss to St. Pierre, a January 2015 fight with Anderson Silva. Silva originally won a decision but the fight was overturned to a no contest after Silva failed a drug test -- Diaz also failed his drug test, testing positive for marijuana.

It's unclear if we'll ever see either man back in the Octagon, but it seems we won't see them standing across from each other.

