UFC news, rumors: Georges St-Pierre views comeback bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov as unlikely
Don't hold your breath for seeing the undefeated Khabib face one of the greatest of all time
We're still not entirely certain we'll ever see legendary former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre return to the Octagon, but that hasn't halted anyone from naming potential opponents if he does decide to fight again. Following what took place at UFC 229 with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retaining his title and remaining undefeated in his professional career with a fourth-round submission victory over Conor McGregor, it's easy to see nothing but dollar signs in a potential Khabib vs. GSP showdown headlining a marquee outside a venue in a large city somewhere down the line. Couple this with the fact that St-Pierre has not ruled out possibly dropping down to 155 pounds, and all the stars seem to be aligning.
That's not exactly the way St-Pierre sees it, though. On Monday, the former champion appeared on "Ariel Helwani's MMA Show," where he admitted a title fight with Nurmagomedov serving as a potential return bout seems unlikely. It's not that St-Pierre would shy away from the opportunity, rather he doesn't believe UFC would set the table for a fight of that magnitude due to fear of recent history repeating itself.
"I don't think the UFC would want me to fight for a title at 155," St-Pierre said. "They don't want me to run off into the sunset again."
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
St-Pierre is, of course, referencing the events following his previous comeback. Last November at at UFC 217, St-Pierre made his return after a four-year hiatus and claimed the middleweight championship from Michael Bisping. Shortly after, St-Pierre relinquished the title over issues with ulcerative colitis, thus placing the middleweight division in a holding pattern.
Don't lose all hope in regards to seeing St-Pierre get back into the cage in 2019, as he never ruled out that possibility to Helwani. At the same time, though, don't put your hard-earned money on a fight with Nate Diaz at lightweight. When pegged about that, St-Pierre quickly replied, "Hell no."
More UFC news, rumors
- Speaking of Khabib, he has a theory he would like to share. The lightweight champ -- like many others out there -- believes that UFC may have staged the infamous Brooklyn bus attack prior to UFC 223 back in April. In an interview with RT Sport, Nurmagomedov revealed that he believes the whole thing was "70 percent" a setup. He specifically cited UFC's request that he go through that media day without his 20-person team flanking him.
- UFC light heavyweight (for now) and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is being very rational about having the former title stripped from him once the UFC 232 main event bout between a returning Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson begins. Talking to Flo Combat, Cormier admitted that he's ultimately OK with the decision to strip him, mainly because that means he will be due the first shot at the whomever the new champion may be come Dec. 29 when he drops back down to light heavyweight. Cormier will defend his heavyweight title for the first time against Derrick Lewis in a few weeks at UFC 230 on Nov. 3.
- It looks as if McGregor associate Artem Lobov could be close to finding out who he new opponent on the UFC Moncton card on Oct. 27 will be. According to Helwani, Michael Johnson is in line to replace Zubaira Tukhugov, who was pulled from the bout after his role in the UFC 229 brawl that took place following Khabib vs. McGregor.
-
Bellator 208 results, highlights
'The Last Emperor' was every bit as impressive as you'd expect on Saturday night
-
Ronda Rousey talks UFC 229 brawl
The former bantamweight champion noted Conor McGregor's done worse than Khabib Nurmagomedo...
-
How to watch, stream Bellator 208
All the info you need to catch the Bellator 208 card on Saturday
-
Bellator 207 results, highlights
Following along with all the results from Bellator 207 on Friday night
-
Bellator 208 preview, prediction
The Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix continues on Saturday night with one final marquee mat...
-
Bellator fighter scores six-second KO
Kimbel had no interest in staying inside the cage long on Friday night