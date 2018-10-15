UFC news, rumors: Georges St-Pierre views comeback bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov as unlikely

We're still not entirely certain we'll ever see legendary former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre return to the Octagon, but that hasn't halted anyone from naming potential opponents if he does decide to fight again. Following what took place at UFC 229 with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retaining his title and remaining undefeated in his professional career with a fourth-round submission victory over Conor McGregor, it's easy to see nothing but dollar signs in a potential Khabib vs. GSP showdown headlining a marquee outside a venue in a large city somewhere down the line. Couple this with the fact that St-Pierre has not ruled out possibly dropping down to 155 pounds, and all the stars seem to be aligning.

That's not exactly the way St-Pierre sees it, though. On Monday, the former champion appeared on "Ariel Helwani's MMA Show," where he admitted a title fight with Nurmagomedov serving as a potential return bout seems unlikely. It's not that St-Pierre would shy away from the opportunity, rather he doesn't believe UFC would set the table for a fight of that magnitude due to fear of recent history repeating itself.

"I don't think the UFC would want me to fight for a title at 155," St-Pierre said. "They don't want me to run off into the sunset again."

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

St-Pierre is, of course, referencing the events following his previous comeback. Last November at at UFC 217, St-Pierre made his return after a four-year hiatus and claimed the middleweight championship from Michael Bisping. Shortly after, St-Pierre relinquished the title over issues with ulcerative colitis, thus placing the middleweight division in a holding pattern.

Don't lose all hope in regards to seeing St-Pierre get back into the cage in 2019, as he never ruled out that possibility to Helwani. At the same time, though, don't put your hard-earned money on a fight with Nate Diaz at lightweight. When pegged about that, St-Pierre quickly replied, "Hell no."

More UFC news, rumors