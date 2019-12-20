UFC news, rumors: Henry Cejudo vacates UFC flyweight title, Benavidez vs. Figueiredo set for title fight

Henry Cejudo will no longer be a double champion. Cejudo held both the UFC flyweight and bantamweight championships, putting him in the rare "champ champ" category held recently by men like Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier as well as women like Amanda Nunes. However, as reported by MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Cejudo will vacate the flyweight title and focus on his conquests in the bantamweight division.

"I am relinquishing my title," Cejudo told MMAjunkie. "'Triple C' is relinquishing his title to these wannabe, so-called flyweight kingpins. That's what's going on. I'm relinquishing my belt. Being stripped is not what I'm doing. I'm relinquishing, and you can tell them all to bend the knee."

Cejudo ended Demetrious Johnson's legendary run as flyweight champion at UFC 227 in August 2018, taking a controversial split decision. He took only 32 seconds to successfully defend the title with a knockout win over T.J. Dillashaw in January before jumping to bantamweight. At UFC 238 in June, Cejudo defeated Marlon Moraes to capture the then-vacant bantamweight championship.

According to the report, the UFC is looking to book a fight between Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo for the now-vacant flyweight title. The fight is targeted for the UFC's trip to Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia on Feb. 29.

Benavidez (28-5) is the last man to have defeated Cejudo, picking up a split decision win in December 2016. He then dropped a split decision to Sergio Pettis before going on a three-fight winning streak that includes two knockouts.

Figueiredo (17-1) started off 2019 by suffering the first loss of his professional career, dropping a unanimous decision against Jussier Formiga. He rebounded with back-to-back wins, decisioning Alexandre Pantoja and submitting Tim Elliott.

