The second stint of Henry Cejudo's UFC journey continues. After coming up short in his bid to regain the bantamweight title he never lost in the Octagon, Cejudo will take on another challenger in the form of Marlon "Chito" Vera next. The two are expected to collide at UFC 292 on Aug. 19 in Boston, according to UFC president Dana White.
Cejudo was noncommittal about resuming his MMA career losing to bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling loss, but he has appeared hungry for competition in recent weeks. Cejudo and "Chito" are in need of comebacks after having winning streaks snapped.
Cejudo returned from a three-year layoff when he lost in May. Cejudo had won six straight fights prior to his retirement. Vera is coming off a split decision loss to Cory Sandhagen that ended a four-fight stretch featuring highlight knockouts of Dominick Cruz and Frankie Edgar.
UFC 292 is expected to be headlined by Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley.
More UFC news, rumors
- One division down, the UFC is working on a fun flyweight fight. Kai Kara-France and Manel Kape have verbally agreed to a fight at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia on Sept. 10. The match was first reported by ESPN.
- Bellator fighter Cris Lencioni, 28, has been hospitalized in an intensive care unit since June 8 after suffering cardiac arrest while training. Lencioni's wife, Marca, shared the news in an Instagram post on Monday. "The athletes at the gym were great and immediately called 911 and did their best to address his needs until paramedics arrived," Marca wrote on Lencioni's page. "We are currently in uncharted territory and taking everything day by day." Bellator addressed Lencioni's condition in a statement to ESPN: "We are aware of Cris Lencioni's current medical condition and are monitoring the situation closely. We ask you to join us in sending thoughts and prayers to Cris and his family as he navigates his recovery process."