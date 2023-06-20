The second stint of Henry Cejudo's UFC journey continues. After coming up short in his bid to regain the bantamweight title he never lost in the Octagon, Cejudo will take on another challenger in the form of Marlon "Chito" Vera next. The two are expected to collide at UFC 292 on Aug. 19 in Boston, according to UFC president Dana White.

Cejudo was noncommittal about resuming his MMA career losing to bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling loss, but he has appeared hungry for competition in recent weeks. Cejudo and "Chito" are in need of comebacks after having winning streaks snapped.

Cejudo returned from a three-year layoff when he lost in May. Cejudo had won six straight fights prior to his retirement. Vera is coming off a split decision loss to Cory Sandhagen that ended a four-fight stretch featuring highlight knockouts of Dominick Cruz and Frankie Edgar.

UFC 292 is expected to be headlined by Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley.

