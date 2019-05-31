UFC news, rumors: Jessica Andrade 'OK' after carjacking in Brazil; fighter's estranged husband arrested

UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade is "OK" after being robbed at gunpoint in her car in Brazil, according to MMA Junkie. A social media message from her wife, Fernanda Gomes, said they were forced to give up their cellphones before the thieves made off with their car.

"She's OK," Andrade's manager, Tiago Okamura, said in an interview with MMA Junkie. "They took her documents, they took the car, they took phones, so we just spent the day doing paperwork and canceling credit cards. … She did a (police) report, and also people are looking for the car. But right now, we're just glad that nothing bad happened. Nothing major that can't be regained. Both her and her wife are safe, so that's all that matters.

"They were a bit shook, so I didn't get into much detail. We just had to make sure the damage wasn't bigger than it was, so that was the main work for the day. They are traveling to the U.S. in a couple of weeks (for a holiday), and Jessica had her passport on her, so we had to sort that out, too."

Andrade claimed the 115-pound title in Brazil earlier this month with a violent slam to stop Rose Namajunas in the main event of UFC 237.

Other news, rumors

Andrea Lee's estranged husband, Donny Aaron, was captured and booked by police in Louisiana on Thursday evening after nine months on the run from authorities, according to a report from MMA Junkie. Aaron was wanted on allegations of domestic violence. You may remember Lee and Aaron's first moment in the public eye when fans noticed Aaron had a swastika tattoo on his arm, and Lee defended her husband by saying he got the tattoos while in prison and became a changed man.

In a bit of surprising news, rising prospect Aspen Ladd will take on Germaine de Randamie in the main event of UFC Sacramento on July 13. It will be the first non-PPV event headlined by a women's bout since Holly Holm vs. Bethe Correia in June 2017 from Singapore. Ladd is coming off a decision win over Sijara Eubanks at UFC Rochester and holds an undefeated record in her pro career. De Randamie is coming off a decision win over Raquel Pennington in November 2018.