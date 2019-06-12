UFC news, rumors: Jessica Andrade's next fight nearly set, crane collapses on fighter's apartment

New UFC women's strawweight champion Jessica Andrade will not have a lengthy wait before making the first defense of her title. According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, the promotion is close to finalizing a deal that would pit Andrade against Weili Zhang on Aug. 31 at a UFC Fight Night event to be held in Shenzhen, China.

Andrade (20-6) stunned last month when she defeated Rose Namajunas at UFC 237 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, via second-round knockout after violently slamming the champion onto her head to earn the 115-pound title. Interestingly enough, this past weekend following the UFC 238 event, UFC president Dana White shut down the ideas that top contenders Tatiana Suarez, a rising prospect at 8-0 who remained undefeated at UFC 238, and Michelle Waterson, who owns likely the best resume in regards to earning a title shot, would be next for the new champ.

Dismissing both Suarez and Waterson at the time was peculiar, yet here we are days later learning that Zhang (19-1) will become the first Chinese-born fighter to earn a title shot in UFC history ... in her home country ... right around the same time that the promotion plans to open its Performance Institute in the country that was announced last year. Popular or not, White always has a plan in place.

Despite hinting towards potential retirement following the UFC 237 title loss, Namajunas' manager confirmed to Okamoto that his client is merely taking some time off to heal and could compete again by the end of the year. So, should Andrade come out of China with her championship, a rematch could be in the cards before we exit the decade.

