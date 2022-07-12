Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira might just get a sequel. The fighters put forth an all-time classic at UFC 275 in June and the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion is ready to move forward with a rematch.

Prochazka defeated Teixeira to capture the 205-pound belt in a thrilling back-and-forth contest. Looking ahead at the horizon a number of feasible challengers stand out: Teixeira, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz or possibly the winner of Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith.

"Hello everybody. I wish you a great day, and I made [a decision] for my next fight: I want to fight Glover the next fight," Prochazka said on Tuesday. "Not because it will be another big fight, but just one reason, my performance was bad in the first fight, and I will show you why I'm the champion, clearly, decisively. And I think Glover deserves it. So here's the offer. I will show you why I'm the champion."

Blachowicz took exception with Prochazka's decision. Later that same evening, the former champion tweeted his disappointment that Prochazka turned away from the allegedly greater challenge of fighting Blachowicz.

"'Jan is for me the biggest challenge' -- your words," Blachowicz wrote. "Respect you Champ, but the samurai code was not upheld."

