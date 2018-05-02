UFC news, rumors: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres set for UFC Calgary card
The former champion will look to get back to her winning ways in Canada this summer
With the way things are shaping up thus far, it looks as if the UFC on Fox card in Calgary on July 28 will not only be one of the most stacked free cards of the year for the promotion on free television but one of the most loaded, period. A women's bout that was just added to the card is proof of this, and that announcement is where we will begin our look at the UFC news making headlines on Wednesday, May 2.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims for return to win column
UFC officially made the announcement on Wednesday that the Calgary card will feature a solid women's strawweight matchup. Former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will look to get back to her victorious ways when she steps into the Octagon to square off with Tecia Torres.
Once considered one of the most dangerous women's fighters in the game, Jedrzejczyk (14-2) is aiming to rebound from two consecutive losses to current champion Rose Namajunas with the most recent taking place at UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York -- a decision loss in which Jedrzejczyk believed she had done enough to earn the title back. Torres (10-2) saw her three-fight winning streak come to an end at the hands of Jessica Andrade at UFC on Fox 28 in February in a unanimous decision defeat.
With it being time for Jedrzejczyk to take a step back following the two losses to Namajunas, showcasing her attempt to climb the strawweight mountain once again on free television is a good move by UFC here. There are still some casual spectators out there who need to get to know the former champion who once dominated the division with five straight title defenses, and this is a good way to go about getting more eyes on her -- and Torres as well, for that matter, should she pull off the upset this summer.
Already officially booked for the UFC Calgary lineup is a showcase featherweight bout pitting former champion Jose Aldo against the rising Jeremy Stephens.
However, the bout most assumed would serve as the main event may be in some jeopardy ...
More UFC news, rumors
- Talks for who will be the main event in Calgary remain fluid. First, UFC was looking to book women's flyweight champion Nicco Montano against Valentina Shevchenko, but according to MMAFighting's Ariel Helwani, talks have cooled with UFC now looking to make a huge lightweight rematch in veteran Eddie Alvarez taking on Dustin Poirier. However, in speaking to Helwani, Alvarez pumped the brakes a bit on those talks. With one fight left on his current UFC deal, Alvarez bluntly stated that no fight with Poirier would be taking place until the promotion inks him to a new deal. What could also put this fight in jeopardy is the rumored return of Nate Diaz this August. While an Alvarez-Diaz fight has been talked about many times before, Alvarez made it crystal clear he wants a new contract first.
- Speaking of the women's flyweight champion, Montano detailed the medical issues she's been dealing with that have been preventing her from returning to defend her title, but her likely challenger isn't really having any of it. Shevchenko fired back at Montano on Twitter, saying she's already signed the agreement for the title fight and urging her to stop stalling.
- Despite losing six of his last eight fight outings, free agent Johny Hendricks claims the UFC wants him back in the division where he once reigned supreme. After a move to middleweight didn't quite work out as planned, the former welterweight champion told MMA Junkie Radio that the promotion wants him to return to the 170-pound division and he confirmed that he'd be on board with that move.
-
Nate Diaz in talks for August return
Diaz has not fought in the UFC since his 2016 loss to Conor McGregor
-
UFC 226 fight card coming together
The featherweight title showdown is heading to International Fight Week
-
Dana White addresses McGregor punishment
White is taking the safe route and letting the legal dominoes fall first for Conor
-
UFC fight schedule for 2018
UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling -- and together -- after a rough start to 2018
-
Bellator 198: Fedor crushes Mir with TKO
'The Last Emperor' is advancing on in the heavyweight grand prix to face Chael Sonnen
-
Bellator 198: Danis styles in debut
Conor McGregor's teammate looked fantastic in his first pro fight