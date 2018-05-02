UFC news, rumors: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres set for UFC Calgary card

With the way things are shaping up thus far, it looks as if the UFC on Fox card in Calgary on July 28 will not only be one of the most stacked free cards of the year for the promotion on free television but one of the most loaded, period. A women's bout that was just added to the card is proof of this, and that announcement is where we will begin our look at the UFC news making headlines on Wednesday, May 2.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims for return to win column

UFC officially made the announcement on Wednesday that the Calgary card will feature a solid women's strawweight matchup. Former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will look to get back to her victorious ways when she steps into the Octagon to square off with Tecia Torres.

Once considered one of the most dangerous women's fighters in the game, Jedrzejczyk (14-2) is aiming to rebound from two consecutive losses to current champion Rose Namajunas with the most recent taking place at UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York -- a decision loss in which Jedrzejczyk believed she had done enough to earn the title back. Torres (10-2) saw her three-fight winning streak come to an end at the hands of Jessica Andrade at UFC on Fox 28 in February in a unanimous decision defeat.

With it being time for Jedrzejczyk to take a step back following the two losses to Namajunas, showcasing her attempt to climb the strawweight mountain once again on free television is a good move by UFC here. There are still some casual spectators out there who need to get to know the former champion who once dominated the division with five straight title defenses, and this is a good way to go about getting more eyes on her -- and Torres as well, for that matter, should she pull off the upset this summer.

Already officially booked for the UFC Calgary lineup is a showcase featherweight bout pitting former champion Jose Aldo against the rising Jeremy Stephens.

However, the bout most assumed would serve as the main event may be in some jeopardy ...

