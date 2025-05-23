UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is doing everything but defending his title. The longer overdue title unifier between Jones and Tom Aspinall remains in stasis. Amid growing unrest from Aspinall, analyst and fans, Jones told his chief rival to shut up.

Aspinall recently told former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson he was struggling to stay motivated while waiting for Jones. Aspinall has been the interim heavyweight champ for 18 months and is one of four interim titleholders to defend their title. Aspinall is entitled to a title unification bout, but welcomes becoming the default undisputed champion if Jones refuses to fight.

Jones has only defended the title against Stipe Miocic, the latter returning from a 44-month layoff, since winning it in March 2023. Despite his inactivity, Jones had a simple message for Aspinall.

"Shut your mouth and do as you're told," Jones commented on an Instagram post responding to Aspinall's comments.

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight's failure to launch just the latest example of UFC missing the plot in 2025 Brian Campbell

UFC CEO Dana White insists Jones vs. Aspinall will happen in 2025, but no tangible evidence suggests it will.

More UFC news, rumors