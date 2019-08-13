UFC news, rumors: Jon Jones 'guarantees' no trilogy with Daniel Cormier; Darren Till interested in Robbie Lawler

The rivalry between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier isn't going anywhere. This appears true even as both men seem uninterested in moving from their respective weight classes for a third showdown.

The pair were first scheduled to meet at UFC 178 and engaged in a wild brawl at a promotional event. The fight was pushed to UFC 182 in 2015 due to an injury to then-champ Jones, who won a hard fought decision. The pair rematched at UFC 214 in 2017 with Jones scoring a third-round knockout win, which was later overturned as a result of Jones failing a drug test.

As Cormier readies himself for a defense of his heavyweight title in a rematch with Stipe Miocic on Saturday, Jones used social media Monday night to grab a bit of spotlight, responding to a Cormier interview on ESPN.

Speaking with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Cormier said Jones is now the one who needs to fight his rival "to make the big bucks," a reversal from earlier in their careers where "DC" felt he needed a fight with "Bones" to score a big payday.

"I've gotten to a point in my career now where the UFC takes such good care of me on the front side that I don't have to sell another pay-per-view in my life," Cormier said. "I want to, obviously, but I make so much money now on the frontside, it doesn't really matter if I fight him."

Jones responded on Twitter with a mini-flurry of three tweets.

"I've been the light heavyweight champion for almost my entire MMA career, never have I moved up to challenge a heavyweight champion," Jones tweeted. "I'm simply not interested in it right now, never seriously have been. I feel like the move is inevitable but as of right now, Im dominating fights and making weight just fine. Daniels and I not reverie, but beef started at the light heavyweight division and that's where it should end. (even though I could've sworn I ended this once or twice already)"

In his final tweet, Jones tried to shoot down any hope of a third fight, saying Cormier wouldn't be able to make 205 pounds.

"Despite what he says to the media, I will guarantee you guys there will be no third fight," Jones wrote. "No way will he lose that weight again, no way will he be willing to reface those nightmares that comes when facing the beast."

Cormier's response was yet another dig at Jones' bank account.

Of course he wants to fight me, he’s fought 3 times this year and I’m gonna make more this weekend than he will even if he fights again this year lmao. O, how times have changed! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 13, 2019

"Of course he wants to fight me, he's fought 3 times this year and I'm gonna make more this weekend than he will even if he fights again this year lmao," Cormier tweeted. "O, how times have changed!"

Fans may not see Cormier and Jones stand across the Octagon from one another, but they'll almost certainly continue to see them battle on social media.

