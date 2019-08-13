UFC news, rumors: Jon Jones 'guarantees' no trilogy with Daniel Cormier; Darren Till interested in Robbie Lawler
The current light heavyweight champion took to Twitter on Monday to dispel any future fight possibilities
The rivalry between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier isn't going anywhere. This appears true even as both men seem uninterested in moving from their respective weight classes for a third showdown.
The pair were first scheduled to meet at UFC 178 and engaged in a wild brawl at a promotional event. The fight was pushed to UFC 182 in 2015 due to an injury to then-champ Jones, who won a hard fought decision. The pair rematched at UFC 214 in 2017 with Jones scoring a third-round knockout win, which was later overturned as a result of Jones failing a drug test.
As Cormier readies himself for a defense of his heavyweight title in a rematch with Stipe Miocic on Saturday, Jones used social media Monday night to grab a bit of spotlight, responding to a Cormier interview on ESPN.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Speaking with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Cormier said Jones is now the one who needs to fight his rival "to make the big bucks," a reversal from earlier in their careers where "DC" felt he needed a fight with "Bones" to score a big payday.
"I've gotten to a point in my career now where the UFC takes such good care of me on the front side that I don't have to sell another pay-per-view in my life," Cormier said. "I want to, obviously, but I make so much money now on the frontside, it doesn't really matter if I fight him."
Jones responded on Twitter with a mini-flurry of three tweets.
"I've been the light heavyweight champion for almost my entire MMA career, never have I moved up to challenge a heavyweight champion," Jones tweeted. "I'm simply not interested in it right now, never seriously have been. I feel like the move is inevitable but as of right now, Im dominating fights and making weight just fine. Daniels and I not reverie, but beef started at the light heavyweight division and that's where it should end. (even though I could've sworn I ended this once or twice already)"
In his final tweet, Jones tried to shoot down any hope of a third fight, saying Cormier wouldn't be able to make 205 pounds.
"Despite what he says to the media, I will guarantee you guys there will be no third fight," Jones wrote. "No way will he lose that weight again, no way will he be willing to reface those nightmares that comes when facing the beast."
Cormier's response was yet another dig at Jones' bank account.
"Of course he wants to fight me, he's fought 3 times this year and I'm gonna make more this weekend than he will even if he fights again this year lmao," Cormier tweeted. "O, how times have changed!"
Fans may not see Cormier and Jones stand across the Octagon from one another, but they'll almost certainly continue to see them battle on social media.
More UFC news, rumors
- Jessica Eye will return to the Octagon for the first time since her knockout loss to flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 238 when she takes on Viviane Araujo at UFC 245 on Dec. 14 in Las Vegas. Araujo is riding a five-fight win streak with her two most recent victories coming in the UFC. Eye will be looking to get back in the win column after Shevchenko snapped her three-fight win streak.
- Undefeated strawweight Mackenzie Dern returns to the UFC for the first time since the birth of her first child when she clashes with Amanda Ribas at UFC Fight Night 161 on Oct. 12. Dern is a former world champion grappler who has a 7-0 record with two UFC wins. She missed weight for her most recent fight, marking the third time in her career she failed to make weight. Ribas made her Octagon debut in June with a second-round submission victory.
- Darren Till is eying another fight before the end of 2019. Till has suffered tough back-to-back losses after an 18-fight undefeated streak to start his career, most recently losing to Jorge Masvidal by knockout in March. He's not ducking dangerous opponents, though, as Till reacted to a potential fight with Robbie Lawler on an MMA Fighting podcast. "That's a great fight, mate,"Till said. "I called Robbie out not so long ago and he's a childhood hero; I grew up watching him. That would be spectacular, mate. It really would."
-
Updating UFC schedule for 2019
UFC's schedule has tons of action (and titles on the line) to close out 2019
-
Cormier doesn't want to go out on back
The UFC heavyweight champ wants to retire from MMA on a positive note
-
Shevchenko retains title in Uruguay
'Bullet' outpointed Carmouche over five rounds from Uruguay
-
Perry suffers broken nose in loss
Perry and Luque brawled for over 15 minutes in the co-main event from Uruguay
-
UFC Fight Night Uruguay preview, pick
UFC heads south of the equator for a women's flyweight title fight on Saturday in Uruguay
-
UFC Fight Night 156 odds and predictions
Kyle Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest