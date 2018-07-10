UFC news, rumors: Jon Jones' manager optimistic USADA decision coming soon

While Daniel Cormier was the star of UFC 226 on Saturday night as he became only the second simultaneous two-division in promotion history, from the second he knocked out former heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic, people began to bring up one name as we pondered whether Cormier had achieved greatest of all time status: Jon "Bones" Jones. A potential update on his status with the United States Anti-Doping Agency is where we begin our look at some of the biggest headlines for Tuesday, July 10.

Jon Jones' manager updates USADA status

We have been waiting a long time for the USADA to decide the fate of Jones, and we may be getting our answer soon if his manager is to be believed. Jones' manager, Malki Kawa, joined "Ariel Helwani's MMA Show" on Monday, and he feels optimistic that the case could be concluded by the time July comes to a close.

"I'm very confident we will have a decision on this thing by the end of this month," Kawa said. "They're pushing hard. I know everyone involved is working hard to come to a resolution. I know that the UFC is anxiously waiting and we're dealing with USADA on a daily basis. They've been really good with us as far as really investigating this thing and looking at it from a lot of different angles and stuff."

Last July, Jones defeated Cormier for the second consecutive time in their rivalry at UFC 214, via knockout in the third round. The decision ended up being reversed to a no contest, though, when it was found Jones tested positive for the steroid Turinabol. Back in February, Jones went before the California State Athletic Commission where his license was revoked by the state and he was fined $205,000. Jones was then informed that reinstatement would only be possible once his dealings with the USADA come to an end.

If Kawa is as confident as he comes across here, then we will have that decision in the coming weeks.

