UFC news, rumors: Jon Jones' manager optimistic USADA decision coming soon
"Bones" could know his fate sooner rather than later
While Daniel Cormier was the star of UFC 226 on Saturday night as he became only the second simultaneous two-division in promotion history, from the second he knocked out former heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic, people began to bring up one name as we pondered whether Cormier had achieved greatest of all time status: Jon "Bones" Jones. A potential update on his status with the United States Anti-Doping Agency is where we begin our look at some of the biggest headlines for Tuesday, July 10.
Jon Jones' manager updates USADA status
We have been waiting a long time for the USADA to decide the fate of Jones, and we may be getting our answer soon if his manager is to be believed. Jones' manager, Malki Kawa, joined "Ariel Helwani's MMA Show" on Monday, and he feels optimistic that the case could be concluded by the time July comes to a close.
"I'm very confident we will have a decision on this thing by the end of this month," Kawa said. "They're pushing hard. I know everyone involved is working hard to come to a resolution. I know that the UFC is anxiously waiting and we're dealing with USADA on a daily basis. They've been really good with us as far as really investigating this thing and looking at it from a lot of different angles and stuff."
Last July, Jones defeated Cormier for the second consecutive time in their rivalry at UFC 214, via knockout in the third round. The decision ended up being reversed to a no contest, though, when it was found Jones tested positive for the steroid Turinabol. Back in February, Jones went before the California State Athletic Commission where his license was revoked by the state and he was fined $205,000. Jones was then informed that reinstatement would only be possible once his dealings with the USADA come to an end.
If Kawa is as confident as he comes across here, then we will have that decision in the coming weeks.
More UFC news, rumors
- The current legal troubles facing Nick Diaz inflated a bit on Tuesday. According to MMA Junkie, prosecutors in Clark County, Nevada, added two additional counts of felony battery to his plate. Diaz was originally charged with multiple counts of battery in May stemming from alleged abuse of a woman claiming to have a relationship with the UFC star.
- We finally have a date and location for at least one of the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix semifinal matchups. It was announced on Tuesday that reigning light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader and Matt Mitrione will square off on Oct. 12 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasvillle, Connecticut. The second semifinal pairing of Chael Sonnen vs. Fedor Emilianenko still requires a date and location, but Bellator president Scott Coker did recently reveal the semifinal bouts will be close together.
- Reverting back to new UFC heavyweight champion Cormier, he stated on "The MMA Hour" on Monday that his KO of Miocic didn't really come without a cost. Cormier said that he does have a break in his right knuckle, but there's no need to worry, as the dual-champ doesn't expect the injury to hold him out of training for too long.
