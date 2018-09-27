UFC news, rumors: Jon Jones return in December discussed; Yoel Romero addresses fight talks

Since the announcement of his retroactive 15-month suspension and subsequent eligibility to return to the UFC in October, fans everywhere have been wondering both when we will see former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones get back to the fight game and who his opponent will be. We may be seeing Jones make that return before 2018 ends, and it could be against someone he's pretty familiar with.

Jon Jones-Alexander Gustafsson 2 headed our way?

Speaking directly to ESPN, UFC president Dana White confirmed that the promotion is aiming to book Jones vs. Gustafsson in a light heavyweight battle to close out the year at UFC 232 in Las Vegas on Dec. 29.

"It's one of the greatest light heavyweight title fights in history and I expect the rematch to be the same!!!!" White said in a text message.

Upon the news of Jones being granted eligibility to return this year, White immediately stated that the 205-pound champion would not re-enter the Octagon until next year. Obviously, as with a lot of things he initially says on the fly, White's tune has drastically changed on that subject.

Jones, regarded as one of the greatest UFC fighters in history, is seen as seemingly invincible when he's active. However, if there has been one man to test that aura, it was Gustafsson. These two battled over the light heavyweight crown at UFC 165 in 2013, with Jones retaining after what was essentially a five-round war; some still believe to this day that Gustafsson was the victor in that battle. So running that classic back coupled with Jones' return would be a solid way for UFC to exit the 2018 calendar year.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

More UFC news, rumors