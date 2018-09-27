UFC news, rumors: Jon Jones return in December discussed; Yoel Romero addresses fight talks
There seems to be a chance we could see Jones fight before the year comes to a close
Since the announcement of his retroactive 15-month suspension and subsequent eligibility to return to the UFC in October, fans everywhere have been wondering both when we will see former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones get back to the fight game and who his opponent will be. We may be seeing Jones make that return before 2018 ends, and it could be against someone he's pretty familiar with.
Jon Jones-Alexander Gustafsson 2 headed our way?
Speaking directly to ESPN, UFC president Dana White confirmed that the promotion is aiming to book Jones vs. Gustafsson in a light heavyweight battle to close out the year at UFC 232 in Las Vegas on Dec. 29.
"It's one of the greatest light heavyweight title fights in history and I expect the rematch to be the same!!!!" White said in a text message.
Upon the news of Jones being granted eligibility to return this year, White immediately stated that the 205-pound champion would not re-enter the Octagon until next year. Obviously, as with a lot of things he initially says on the fly, White's tune has drastically changed on that subject.
Jones, regarded as one of the greatest UFC fighters in history, is seen as seemingly invincible when he's active. However, if there has been one man to test that aura, it was Gustafsson. These two battled over the light heavyweight crown at UFC 165 in 2013, with Jones retaining after what was essentially a five-round war; some still believe to this day that Gustafsson was the victor in that battle. So running that classic back coupled with Jones' return would be a solid way for UFC to exit the 2018 calendar year.
More UFC news, rumors
- Despite not competing since a May 2017 KO win over Glover Teixeira, Gustafsson is a pretty popular guy when it comes to end-of-the-year fight rumors. In addition to the rematch with Jones, Gustafsson has also been tied to some rumblings that he could main event UFC 230 in New York City opposite Yoel Romero for the interim light heavyweight championship that would have to be stripped of reigning champion -- and reigning heavyweight champ, as well -- Daniel Cormier. But Romero took to Twitter on Thursday to shoot down the possibility of that happening in Madison Square Garden.
- Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi has a lot on his plate this weekend as he's set to defend his title against welterweight champion Rory MacDonald. But that doesn't mean Mousasi doesn't have some lofty expectations for his future -- more specifically, a jump in weight. In an interview with MMA Fighting, the 33-year-old did not rule out some "fun fights" at both light heavyweight and heavyweight, citing his tiredness with the weight cuts.
- Valentina Shevchenko should have her focus solely on her upcoming women's flyweight championship bout with former strawweight titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231, but she still has time to throw some verbal jabs the way of former flyweight queen Nicco Montano. Talking with MMA Junkie Radio, Shevchenko said she believes that not only is Montano done fighting in the UFC, but she may never enter competition again for any promotion after she recently pulled out of their scheduled UFC 228 title fight.
