UFC news, rumors: Jorge Masvidal welcomes Nate Diaz's challenge, Ben Askren announces a 'done deal'

Fight fans could be in for an extra present come the holiday season. After Nate Diaz successfully returned to the Octagon from a three-year absence with a dominant win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, the Stockton, California-native called out Jorge Masvidal. The fight would be contested for the Diaz-invented "baddest motherf---er title," he said.

"The reason I was off is 'cause everybody sucked and there was nobody to fight," Diaz said. "With this belt, I want to defend it against Jorge Masvidal; he had a good last fight. All respect to the man but there ain't no gangsters in his game anymore.

"I know my man's a gangster ... but he ain't no west coast gangster."

Now, Masvidal has accepted the challenge and one of the most intriguing fights possible could be a reality before 2019 ends.

"I'm from Miami-Dade county," Masvidal said in a video released on his YouTube channel. "I'm a dirty south goon -- damn right, I ain't no west coast gangster. And I'm ready. I'm ready to put it on the line."

Masvidal is coming off his own notable victory, knocking out Ben Askren in a UFC-record five seconds at UFC 239 in July. The win was Masvidal's second consecutive knockout victory and launched him to the No. 2 spot in the UFC's welterweight rankings. Following his win over Pettis, Diaz is ranked No. 7. But Diaz has moved his thinking past rankings and is focused on "cool" fights while avoiding "lame opponents."

"Quit acting like this is a professional sport," Diaz said at the UFC 241 post-fight press conference. "Whatever they want to give me? No, I'm going to take what's mine. That's what I'm talking about, the baddest motherf---er title. I need that belt made as soon as possible."

