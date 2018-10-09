UFC news, rumors: Jose Aldo calls for Conor McGregor rematch after the Irishman's latest loss

After the loss at UFC 229, everyone is wondering what's next for Conor McGregor. While a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov is the matchup most are pondering, an old foe has another idea. Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo took to Instagram to call for a rematch with McGregor, saying, "There's nowhere to run! It's time!"

Aldo and McGregor squared off at UFC 194 in December 2015, with the Irishman really seeing his stock in the MMA world soar following a 13-second knockout of the legendary Aldo. While many had almost written Aldo off for dead following two consecutive TKO losses to reigning featherweight king Max Holloway, he showed back in July he still has a lot left in the tank as he earned an impressive TKO victory over Jeremy Stephens.

Plus, the two still have plenty of bad blood to spill around in another build up that could see some craziness similar to McGregor snatching Aldo's belt from in front of him.

