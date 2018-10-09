UFC news, rumors: Jose Aldo calls for Conor McGregor rematch after the Irishman's latest loss
The former king of featherweight wants another crack at 'The Notorious'
After the loss at UFC 229, everyone is wondering what's next for Conor McGregor. While a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov is the matchup most are pondering, an old foe has another idea. Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo took to Instagram to call for a rematch with McGregor, saying, "There's nowhere to run! It's time!"
Aldo and McGregor squared off at UFC 194 in December 2015, with the Irishman really seeing his stock in the MMA world soar following a 13-second knockout of the legendary Aldo. While many had almost written Aldo off for dead following two consecutive TKO losses to reigning featherweight king Max Holloway, he showed back in July he still has a lot left in the tank as he earned an impressive TKO victory over Jeremy Stephens.
Plus, the two still have plenty of bad blood to spill around in another build up that could see some craziness similar to McGregor snatching Aldo's belt from in front of him.
- You would think that after defeating someone the likes of McGregor as soundly as he did on Saturday night, and not to mention causing the ruckus that he did, Nurmagomedov would instantly be a more recognizable figure. Apparently, though, the lightweight champion was able to navigate his way through the Las Vegas airport virtually unnoticed.
- Sergio Pettis is headed back to the bantamweight division on the heels of his UFC 229 loss to Jussier Formiga. Pettis' coach, Duke Roufus, announced the move in an Instagram post. The younger Pettis has bounced between bantamweight and flyweight divisions throughout his career, with his most recent bantamweight fight in UFC coming at UFC 181 in December 2014, a unanimous decision win over Matt Hobar.
