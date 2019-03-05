UFC news, rumors: Jose Aldo set to return against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 237

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo appears to have a return date -- and a dangerous opponent -- when he faces hard-hitting Alexander Volkanovski on May 11 in Rio de Janeiro.

A report ESPN on Tuesday says the fight will take place at UFC 237. The matchup was first reported by MMA journalist Farah Hannoun on Monday.

Accepting a fight this dangerous is a bit puzzling for Aldo (28-4) considering it's not for a title, Volkanovski (19-1) is riding a 16-fight win streak and Aldo has just two fights remaining on his UFC contract (and has talked openly about wanting to leave and pursue a boxing career).

A native of Australia, the 30-year-old Volkanovski, ranked No. 4 at 145 pounds by UFC, is 6-0 since his 2016 Octagon debut and is fresh off a TKO of Chad Mendes in December that sent the former title challenger into retirement.

Aldo, 32, the No. 1 contender and arguably the best featherweight in UFC history, is riding an impressive two-fight knockout streak including a turn-back-the-clock performance against Renato Moicano in February. Considering current champion Max Holloway will be fighting for the interim lightweight title in April, it's surprising Aldo isn't being considered for at least an interim title shot at featherweight.

Holloway defeated Aldo by TKO in 2017 to capture the title and did the same in their rematch six months later.

Benson Henderson looks for third straight win

Former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson will return on April 27 in San Jose in a 155-pound bout against Adam Piccolotti at Bellator 220, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Henderson (26-8) has won two in a row after a 1-4 start to his Bellator career, which included title losses at both welterweight and lightweight. His return adds depth to a card which also includes a light heavyweight rematch between former champion Phil Davis and Liam McGeary.

The Bellator 220 card, which emanates from the SAP Center, will be headlined by a Welterweight Grand Prix semifinal bout with the Bellator title on the line as champion Rory MacDonald faces Jon Fitch.

Piccolotti (11-2) enters on a two-fight win streak with the 35-year-old Henderson expected to be the toughest challenge of his career.

PFL unveils competitors for second season

Fresh off a new broadcasting deal with ESPN2 and ESPN+, the Professional Fighters League unveiled the first of three rounds of roster selections for its 2019 season on Tuesday. PFL is the first MMA organization to present a format involving regular season, playoffs and a championship with the winner of each division earning $1 million.

PFL will once again feature six weight divisions, including its first at women's lightweight (155 pounds), featuring two-time U.S. Olympic judo gold medalist Kayla Harrison. The promotion also eliminated the men's middleweight division for this season.

Louis Taylor, who was PFL's middleweight champion last year, will move down in welterweight in hopes to become the first two-division champion in promotional history. Returning champions Lance Palmer (featherweight), Natan Schulte (lightweight), Magomed Magomedkerimov (welterweight) and Philipe Lins (heavyweight) will also be back for 2019. Sean O'Connell, the 2018 light heavyweight champion, has retired to the announce booth as lead play-by-play announcer.

Last season's runners-up Steven Siler (featherweight), Rashid Magomedov (lightweight), Ray Cooper III (welterweight) and Vinny Magalhaes (light heavyweight) will also return.

"We are excited to announce our returning PFL champions and other great athletes who competed in the League last season," PFL president Ray Sefo said. "The 2019 PFL Roster Selection Process has been incredibly competitive, as the best MMA fighters from around the world want to join the PFL, especially now that we've established the regular season, playoffs and championship format and will be distributed Thursday nights on ESPN this May.

"The PFL's goal is to continually elevate our fighter roster and provide fans with the best MMA action in the world. Over the coming weeks, we'll continue to unveil the sport's top new and returning fighters who will be joining the PFL for the 2019 season."