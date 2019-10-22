UFC news, rumors: Junior dos Santos out of UFC Moscow main event vs. Alexander Volkov
The former heavyweight champ has reportedly been hospitalized for more than a week
Junior dos Santos is out of his scheduled Nov. 9 fight with Alexander Volkov due to a bacterial infection which left the former UFC heavyweight champ hospitalized. The pair were set to main event UFC Fight Night Moscow in a battle of top-10 heavyweights. According to a report from MMA Fighting, dos Santos has been in the hospital for over a week where he had a drain inserted in the infected leg and then he was subsequently removed.
The setback comes as dos Santos (21-6) was looking to get things back on track after having a three-fight winning streak snapped at the powerful hands of Francis Ngannou. He currently holds the No. 4 spot in the CBS Sports UFC divisional rankings. Working his way to a title shot was a priority after losing his last two bids to regain the belt he won in the UFC's November 2011 debut on Fox.
There is no word of a replacement opponent for the No. 8-ranked Volkov (30-7), who was looking to rebound from his own setback in his most recent fight, a knockout loss in the closing seconds of a fight he was winning against Derrick Lewis in October 2018. The Russian had been on a six-fight winning streak prior to the defeat, and had been linked to a fight with Alistair Overeem in April but withdrew from the bout for undisclosed reasons.
