UFC news, rumors: Junior dos Santos vs. Curtis Blaydes slated for Fight Night main event in January
Blaydes and dos Santos will headline the event set to take place in Raleigh, North Carolina
Just weeks after a serious infection in his leg required hospitalization and the insertion of a drain, former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos reportedly has his next Octagon appearance set. The Brazilian heavyweight was forced out of his planned fight with Alexander Volkov at this past weekend's UFC Fight Night 163 in Moscow, but is now set to return to action with a main event bout against Curtis Blaydes on Jan. 25, according to a report from ESPN's Brett Okamoto.
Blaydes (12-2) is ranked No. 5 at heavyweight in the CBS Sports UFC divisional rankings and currently riding a two-fight winning streak. His only career defeats have come against Francis Ngannou, who has twice stopped Blaydes via TKO. Blaydes defeated Justin Willis and Shamil Abdurakhimov to complete a perfect 2-0 run 2019, and has nine knockout wins in his career.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Dos Santos (21-6) is ranked No. 4 and is coming off his own loss to Ngannou in his most recent fight, a first-round TKO loss in June. The defeat snapped a three-fight winning streak for the former UFC heavyweight champ. Prior to the loss, dos Santos had defeated Derrick Lewis, Tai Tuivasa and Blagoy Ivanov.
The UFC Fight Night event featuring dos Santos vs. Blaydes will take place at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 25.
