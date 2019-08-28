UFC news, rumors: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington in the works for MSG card, Matt Brown returning

UFC is targeting Nov. 2 for a showdown between the welterweight champion and the man who claims to be the uncrowned king. UFC president Dana White confirmed the promotion is aiming for Kamaru Usman to put the 170-pound title on the line against Colby Covington when the promotion lands at Madison Square Garden in New York for UFC 244. Speaking following Dana White's Contender Series, White answered with a simple "Yeah" when asked if Usman vs. Covington was being planned for the MSG card.

Covington (15-1) won the interim welterweight crown at UFC 225 in June 2018 with a win over Rafael dos Anjos before nasal surgery and inactivity led the promotion to strip him of that title. That has not stopped Covington from continuing to carry the title around, however, and he certainly looked like a champion when he returned to action at UFC on ESPN 5 on Aug. 3, dismantling Robbie Lawler over five rounds of action. Covington set a UFC record for most strikes thrown in a bout, launching 541 shots at Lawler.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

After his victory over Lawler, things between Covington and Usman got heated on the ESPN set.

Usman (15-1) won the title in March with a dominant performance against Tyron Woodley. The victory ran his winning streak to 14 with 10 of those victories coming in the Octagon. In future event betting lines, Usman sits as a prospective favorite for the title fight. The bout would also come on the heels of Covington trash talk drawing out Nick Diaz, who has not fought since January 2015.

When asked about Covington's trash talk, Diaz responded simply, "Step in my motherf---ing range right here. Come at me, bro."

But for now, Covington's beef with the Diaz brothers takes a backseat to a likely clash with the champ and the opportunity to prove his claims of being the division's true champ are more than hollow words.

More UFC news, rumors