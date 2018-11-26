UFC news, rumors: Khabib Nurmagomedov addresses Conor McGregor, potential next fight
Nurmagomedov doesn't seem to interested right now in meeting Tony Ferguson inside the cage
Until a definitive punishment is handed down from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, we don't know for sure what the future holds for UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite that, it shouldn't stop the undefeated Russian from addressing what the future could hold for him -- and he did just that recently in a news conference announcing a sponsorship with Gorilla energy drinks. During the presser, Nurmagomedov admitted that he would much more prefer a potential showdown with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather rather than facing former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, who more than earned an opportunity at the title with his win over Anthony Pettis on the same UFC 229 card in which Nurmagomedov disposed of Conor McGregor.
"For legacy and in the sense of the money aspect, and in a sporting sense, I think the Mayweather fight is much more interesting," Nurmagomedov said via ESPN. "The athletics commission needs to finish up first and then we'll talk."
Naturally, the topic of McGregor was brought up, with the melee that closed their UFC 229 main event still fresh in everyone's minds. Nurmagomedov, who is a devout Muslim, said that he could envision a scenario where he and the Irishman squash their beef once and for all in the future.
"Everything is possible. Just as McGregor and I feuded, so we could reconcile." Nurmagomedov said before asking, "Who are we not to forgive one another when the Almighty forgives us?"
Both of the subjects that Nurmagomedov addressed here are up in the air for different reasons. But it's hard not to admire both his desire to seek the biggest money fight -- no matter the sport -- on the heels of his newfound fame as well as putting the beef with McGregor to bed once and for all.
More UFC news, rumors
- Everyone can now stop bringing up a potential Chuck Liddell fight to Jon "Bones" Jones. Following Liddell's embarrassing performance in a loss to rival Tito Ortiz on Saturday, Jones was quick to take to Twitter to shoot down the notion of that fight ever taking place. In the lead-up to his comeback after eight years away, the former UFC light heavyweight champion Liddell had hinted at a potential bout with Jones down the line.
- Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza is no Plan B. After a third-round knockout win over former middleweight champ Chris Weidman at UFC 230, Souza told MMA Fighting that his next fight will be for the middleweight title and he will not serve as a backup once again. Having won two of his three fights this year and making some serious cash in the process, Souza is comfortable awaiting the winner of the middleweight title bout on Feb. 9 with Robert Whittaker defending against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 234.
- It was announced over the weekend that the co-main event of that UFC 234 card in Australia will see a huge middleweight fight featuring Anderson Silva returning to the Octagon after a two-year layoff to face the surging Israel Adesanya. Turns out, that was not the original plan. Appearing on "The MMA Hour" on Monday, Adesanya revealed that the initial plan was to face Silva on the first UFC on ESPN card in January, which Silva turned down. Then, Adesanya was approached about facing Souza, who also turned him down while still needing to recover from his UFC 230 win over Weidman. Finally, Silva changed his mind and the fight was booked for Australia.
