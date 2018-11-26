UFC news, rumors: Khabib Nurmagomedov addresses Conor McGregor, potential next fight

Until a definitive punishment is handed down from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, we don't know for sure what the future holds for UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite that, it shouldn't stop the undefeated Russian from addressing what the future could hold for him -- and he did just that recently in a news conference announcing a sponsorship with Gorilla energy drinks. During the presser, Nurmagomedov admitted that he would much more prefer a potential showdown with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather rather than facing former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, who more than earned an opportunity at the title with his win over Anthony Pettis on the same UFC 229 card in which Nurmagomedov disposed of Conor McGregor.

"For legacy and in the sense of the money aspect, and in a sporting sense, I think the Mayweather fight is much more interesting," Nurmagomedov said via ESPN. "The athletics commission needs to finish up first and then we'll talk."

Naturally, the topic of McGregor was brought up, with the melee that closed their UFC 229 main event still fresh in everyone's minds. Nurmagomedov, who is a devout Muslim, said that he could envision a scenario where he and the Irishman squash their beef once and for all in the future.

"Everything is possible. Just as McGregor and I feuded, so we could reconcile." Nurmagomedov said before asking, "Who are we not to forgive one another when the Almighty forgives us?"

Both of the subjects that Nurmagomedov addressed here are up in the air for different reasons. But it's hard not to admire both his desire to seek the biggest money fight -- no matter the sport -- on the heels of his newfound fame as well as putting the beef with McGregor to bed once and for all.

