UFC news, rumors: Khabib Nurmagomedov scoffs at Nevada's call for anti-bullying PSA
It doesn't look like the lightweight champ will be eligible for a Vegas return in April
At least in the Nevada State Athletic Commission's eyes, it was very simple for UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to see his nine-month suspension reduced to six: shoot an anti-bullying PSA for the state, and those three months would disappear for his role in the UFC 229 melee last October. Well, apparently, Nurmagomedov isn't interested in taking the easy way out to have that suspension cut down.
In an interview with Russian website Sportbox.ru, the reigning, undefeated lightweight champion scoffed at the idea of taking part in the anti-bullying aspect of his punishment. Citing its own legal vices, Nurmagomedov made it abundantly clear that the state of Nevada needs to get itself together first before he lends a hand -- even if that clears him to return to competition three months earlier.
"The state of Nevada is where drugs, prostitution and gambling are officially permitted," Nurmagomedov said. "Let them work on themselves."
Last week, both Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor were finally delivered their respective punishments by the NSAC, nearly four months after the incident occurred in Las Vegas. McGregor was given a retroactive six-month suspension -- making him eligible to return in April -- along with a $50,000 fine, while the champ received the nine-month layoff with the PSA condition attached and the $500,000 bank account hit.
It seemed easy for Nurmagomedov to film the spot and eliminate the three months, but as we've learned since his superstardom reached another level following the events of last Oct. 6, the lightweight champ and his team don't seemed interested in making a lot of things easy.
Former UFC lightweight title challenger Gilbert Melendez has an update for us on the statuses of both Diaz brothers. Appearing on Chael Sonnen's "You're Welcome" podcast, Melendez revealed that Nick Diaz appears to be retired from the fight game at this time despite reports within the last year of a return to the Octagon, while famous McGregor rival Nate Diaz is still training but "living a good lifestyle" in the process.
The scheduled light heavyweight fight between Ion Cutelaba and Glover Teixeira that was slated to take place on last month's UFC Brooklyn card has apparently been rebooked. In a post on his Instagram account, Cutelaba revealed that he'll be facing Teixeira on April in Miami as part of the UFC on ESPN 3 card. Teixeira faced Karl Roberson as a replacement in Brooklyn during UFC's debut on ESPN, earning a submission win in the first round.
