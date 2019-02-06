UFC news, rumors: Khabib Nurmagomedov scoffs at Nevada's call for anti-bullying PSA

At least in the Nevada State Athletic Commission's eyes, it was very simple for UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to see his nine-month suspension reduced to six: shoot an anti-bullying PSA for the state, and those three months would disappear for his role in the UFC 229 melee last October. Well, apparently, Nurmagomedov isn't interested in taking the easy way out to have that suspension cut down.

In an interview with Russian website Sportbox.ru, the reigning, undefeated lightweight champion scoffed at the idea of taking part in the anti-bullying aspect of his punishment. Citing its own legal vices, Nurmagomedov made it abundantly clear that the state of Nevada needs to get itself together first before he lends a hand -- even if that clears him to return to competition three months earlier.

"The state of Nevada is where drugs, prostitution and gambling are officially permitted," Nurmagomedov said. "Let them work on themselves."

Last week, both Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor were finally delivered their respective punishments by the NSAC, nearly four months after the incident occurred in Las Vegas. McGregor was given a retroactive six-month suspension -- making him eligible to return in April -- along with a $50,000 fine, while the champ received the nine-month layoff with the PSA condition attached and the $500,000 bank account hit.

It seemed easy for Nurmagomedov to film the spot and eliminate the three months, but as we've learned since his superstardom reached another level following the events of last Oct. 6, the lightweight champ and his team don't seemed interested in making a lot of things easy.

