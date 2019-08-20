UFC news, rumors: Kurt Angle thinks he knows the fight that will get Brock Lesnar back in the Octagon
Could a bout with Jon Jones motivate Brock Lesnar for one last UFC fight?
After flirtations with returning to UFC, former heavyweight champ Brock Lesnar made the decision to stick with WWE in May. However, one man familiar with Lesnar's competitive nature thinks there's a single fight that could motivate "The Beast" to return to the Octagon.
Fellow WWE superstar Kurt Angle told ESPN's Ariel Helwani on Monday that a fight with Jon Jones is "the one fight" Lesnar wants.
"I know he said that he's retired… the one fight he wants, and I don't know if it's ever going to happen, but he wants to go up against Jon Jones," Angle said on Helwani's MMA Show.
Lesnar has not fought in the UFC since defeating Mark Hunt by unanimous decision at UFC 200 in July 2016, a result quickly overturned after it was announced Lesnar failed multiple drug tests around the fight.
Jones spent much of the lead-up to rival Daniel Cormier's heavyweight championship loss to Stipe Miocic saying he has no desire to move up to heavyweight in the immediate future.
That didn't stop the light heavyweight champ from using social media to let it be known he'd run through Lesnar should the dream fight ever happen.
"Brock is way too slow," Jones wrote. "I'll embarrass him."
- Big news for ONE Championship this week as their Oct. 12 card from Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan, featuring five title bouts will air in the United States on TNT. Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious Johnson are fighting on the card, competing in the finals of the lightweight and flyweight grand prix, respectively. The event is ONE's 100th card and will be the first to air on cable in the U.S.
- Daniel Cormier issued an apology on Instagram following his UFC 241 loss to Stipe Miocic. "It's been a couple of days and I can't stress the disappointment, I am so sorry to all I have let down," the former champ wrote. "To my wife and kids I am so sorry you guys had to experience that, I never wanted y'all to see that and the hurt you guys showed breaks my heart every time I think about it. My coaches I am sorry, i appreciate the work and time you've spent with me. My fans, thank you guys for all the love and support you have guided me to all these amazing accomplishments."
- UFC president Dana White seems into former featherweight champ Jose Aldo's suggestion that he wants to move down in weight to 135 pounds to challenge bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo. "Aldo texted me and I told him I didn't know, that we would see," White told Combate. "We still don't know what to do with those divisions. As soon as we do, we'll tell him. I like Jose Aldo anywhere, in any weight class."
