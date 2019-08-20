UFC news, rumors: Kurt Angle thinks he knows the fight that will get Brock Lesnar back in the Octagon

After flirtations with returning to UFC, former heavyweight champ Brock Lesnar made the decision to stick with WWE in May. However, one man familiar with Lesnar's competitive nature thinks there's a single fight that could motivate "The Beast" to return to the Octagon.

Fellow WWE superstar Kurt Angle told ESPN's Ariel Helwani on Monday that a fight with Jon Jones is "the one fight" Lesnar wants.

"I know he said that he's retired… the one fight he wants, and I don't know if it's ever going to happen, but he wants to go up against Jon Jones," Angle said on Helwani's MMA Show.

Lesnar has not fought in the UFC since defeating Mark Hunt by unanimous decision at UFC 200 in July 2016, a result quickly overturned after it was announced Lesnar failed multiple drug tests around the fight.

Jones spent much of the lead-up to rival Daniel Cormier's heavyweight championship loss to Stipe Miocic saying he has no desire to move up to heavyweight in the immediate future.

That didn't stop the light heavyweight champ from using social media to let it be known he'd run through Lesnar should the dream fight ever happen.

Brock is way too slow, I’ll embarrass him. https://t.co/rbg2Lfgpnw — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 20, 2019

