UFC news, rumors: Mackenzie Dern announces pregnancy, Amanda Nunes talks future plans
Dern is 2-0 in the UFC since making her highly-anticipated debut last year
One of the top rising female prospects in UFC is being forced to take some significant time away from the Octagon -- but for good reason. Women's strawweight competitor Mackenzie Dern shared on her Instagram on Friday that she's set to become a mother, announcing her pregnancy to the world and citing this as an entirely new motivation in her life both inside and outside of the cage.
"God makes everything so perfect! I am so happy to be able to share this news! I'm going to be a Mom! I love so much our family and now I have one more HUGE motivation for inside and outside the ring!! Thank you God for this blessing @santoswesley I also want to thank all my fans and sponsors for the support during all the life phases and I can't wait to be back in the ring!" Dern said in the post.
View this post on Instagram
God makes everything so perfect! I am so happy to be able to share this news! I’m going to be a Mom! I love so much our family and now I have one more HUGE motivation for inside and outside the ring!! Thank you God for this blessing 🙏🏼 @santoswesley ❤️ I also want to thank all my fans and sponsors for the support during all the life phases and I can’t wait to be back in the ring! 🥊🥋 • • • • • Deus faz tudo perfeito!!! Estou muito feliz em poder dividir com vcs essa notícia! Vou ser Mãe!!!! Amo tanto essa minha família, agora tenho mais uma motivação dentro e fora do octógono!! Que esse/essa bebe venha com muita saúde. Agradeço Deus por essa benção 🙏🏼 @santoswesley ❤️. Também quero agradecer todos meus fãs e patrocinadores pelo apoio durante todas as fases da vida e não vejo a hora de voltar as lutas🥋🥊
The 25-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist made her much-anticipated UFC debut in March 2018 at UFC 222, earning what some called an underwhelming split decision victory over Ashley Yoder. Dern (7-0) made a quick turnaround to defeat Amanda Cooper via first-round submission in May 2018 at UFC 224, but the win did not come without some controversy. The day before the event, Dern weighed in at 123 pounds, which is a staggering seven pounds over the non-title strawweight limit of 116 pounds. The bout was contested at a catchweight of 123 pounds and Dern was forced to forfeit 30 percent of her purse to Cooper.
Dern has remained adamant about forgoing a move up to the flyweight division, but there's no telling whether the extended time away will change her mind by the time she is ready to return to competition.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
More UFC news, rumors
- Reigning UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes seems to have her ideal exit strategy from MMA in mind. In an interview with Combate, Nunes revealed that she'd like to return later this year to face the only former women's bantamweight champion she has yet to dispose of in Holly Holm. From there, attention would turn to 2020 and a rematch with Cris Cyborg before hanging up the gloves for good.
- UFC announced on Friday that the promotion will hold its first event in St. Petersburg, Russia, and a heavyweight affair is set to take center stage. The headlining bout on April 20 will see former UFC heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem take on former Bellator heavyweight champion and Moscow native Alexander Volkov. Volkov is looking to get back on track since his stunning TKO loss to Derrick Lewis at UFC 229 in October 2018, while Overeem will aim to stay with the winning ways following his first-round TKO victory over Sergey Pavlovich in November 2018 in Beijing, China.
-
Bellator 217 odds, expert picks, bets
Kyle Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest
-
St-Pierre announces retirement from MMA
'Rush' was hoping for one more megafight in the Octagon, but has decided to walk off into the...
-
UFC Fight Night 145 odds, picks, bets
Kyle Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest
-
Silva to face Cannonier at UFC 237
Silva will fight in his home country for the first time since 2012
-
Khabib implores GSP to stop retirement
Amid rumors of failed negotiations, Khabib is making a last-ditch effort to fight GSP
-
GSP goes out his way, in his style
GSP never bent his morals or principles when it came the business and entertainment side of...