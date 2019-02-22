UFC news, rumors: Mackenzie Dern announces pregnancy, Amanda Nunes talks future plans

One of the top rising female prospects in UFC is being forced to take some significant time away from the Octagon -- but for good reason. Women's strawweight competitor Mackenzie Dern shared on her Instagram on Friday that she's set to become a mother, announcing her pregnancy to the world and citing this as an entirely new motivation in her life both inside and outside of the cage.

"God makes everything so perfect! I am so happy to be able to share this news! I'm going to be a Mom! I love so much our family and now I have one more HUGE motivation for inside and outside the ring!! Thank you God for this blessing @santoswesley I also want to thank all my fans and sponsors for the support during all the life phases and I can't wait to be back in the ring!" Dern said in the post.

The 25-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist made her much-anticipated UFC debut in March 2018 at UFC 222, earning what some called an underwhelming split decision victory over Ashley Yoder. Dern (7-0) made a quick turnaround to defeat Amanda Cooper via first-round submission in May 2018 at UFC 224, but the win did not come without some controversy. The day before the event, Dern weighed in at 123 pounds, which is a staggering seven pounds over the non-title strawweight limit of 116 pounds. The bout was contested at a catchweight of 123 pounds and Dern was forced to forfeit 30 percent of her purse to Cooper.

Dern has remained adamant about forgoing a move up to the flyweight division, but there's no telling whether the extended time away will change her mind by the time she is ready to return to competition.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

More UFC news, rumors

Reigning UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes seems to have her ideal exit strategy from MMA in mind. In an interview with Combate, Nunes revealed that she'd like to return later this year to face the only former women's bantamweight champion she has yet to dispose of in Holly Holm. From there, attention would turn to 2020 and a rematch with Cris Cyborg before hanging up the gloves for good.