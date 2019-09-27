UFC news, rumors: Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua to face Sam Alvey; B.J. Penn released from UFC contract
'Shogun' will look to continue his recent run of success against the struggling Alvey
Legendary light heavyweight and former UFC champion Mauricio "Shogun" Rua has not hung up his gloves quite yet. According to reports, the 37-year-old future Hall of Famer will return to the Octagon in his home country of Brazil for a Nov. 16 clash with Sam Alvey.
Rua (26-11) last fought in December 2018, taking home a Performance of the Night bonus for his TKO win over Tyson Pedro. The win was Rua's fourth in his five most recent outings. Prior to that win, he had not had a 4-1 stretch in his career since 2009. While that can likely be chalked up to fighting roughly once a year and against men further down the pecking order at 205 pounds than his career peak when he fought practically every top name in the division in PRIDE and the UFC, "Shogun" has proved to have more staying power than most of his contemporaries.
Alvey (33-13) has not enjoyed similar recent success. He is currently on a three-fight losing skid and is 4-5 dating back to 2017, though he does have a win over Rashad Evans in that stretch. A win over Rua would breathe new life into Alvey's career while a loss would bring the end of his UFC career closer than ever.
More UFC news, rumors
- With a record-setting seven consecutive losses, an eight-fight winless streak and a flurry of recent street fights leaking in the press, B.J. Penn's UFC career is now officially over. After two videos of Penn in a pair of fights with the same man outside a bar in Hawaii had surfaced, UFC president Dana White said Penn's UFC career was over. Now, White has followed through, saying Penn has been released from his contract.
- After their disappointing 15-second no contest and their confrontation in a hotel lobby the following day, Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez will, in fact, run it back. The UFC confirmed the duo will meet again on Oct. 18 at UFC Boston.
- Chris Weidman may be 1-4 in his five most recent fights, but his decision to jump to light heavyweight is an opportunity for him to rebuild his career. He's got some big plans at 205, including, as he told Submission Radio, beating Jon Jones. "Being the guy that shocks the world, not once but twice, against what people think are the greatest of all time, and against someone that most people think can't even be beaten," Weidman said. "And that's where Anderson Silva was when I fought him and this is where Jon Jones is right now, and so that motivates the hell out of me. That's the legacy I want."
