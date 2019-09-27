UFC news, rumors: Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua to face Sam Alvey; B.J. Penn released from UFC contract

Legendary light heavyweight and former UFC champion Mauricio "Shogun" Rua has not hung up his gloves quite yet. According to reports, the 37-year-old future Hall of Famer will return to the Octagon in his home country of Brazil for a Nov. 16 clash with Sam Alvey.

Shogun Rua isn’t done yet.



He’ll meet Sam Alvey on Nov. 16 at UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo, according to multiple sources. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 27, 2019

Rua (26-11) last fought in December 2018, taking home a Performance of the Night bonus for his TKO win over Tyson Pedro. The win was Rua's fourth in his five most recent outings. Prior to that win, he had not had a 4-1 stretch in his career since 2009. While that can likely be chalked up to fighting roughly once a year and against men further down the pecking order at 205 pounds than his career peak when he fought practically every top name in the division in PRIDE and the UFC, "Shogun" has proved to have more staying power than most of his contemporaries.

Alvey (33-13) has not enjoyed similar recent success. He is currently on a three-fight losing skid and is 4-5 dating back to 2017, though he does have a win over Rashad Evans in that stretch. A win over Rua would breathe new life into Alvey's career while a loss would bring the end of his UFC career closer than ever.

More UFC news, rumors