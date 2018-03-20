UFC news, rumors: Max Holloway update, Frankie Edgar vs. Cub Swanson targeted
The featherweight champion is aiming for a return to the Octagon over the summer
Brian Ortega put on an incredible showing at UFC 222 with his knockout win over Frankie Edgar in their featherweight bout, which makes the fact that Ortega wasn't even supposed to be in that spot to begin with crazier to fathom. Ortega stepped in to fight Edgar after an injury to the featherweight champ cancelled the original main event of the show, and an update on the status of "Blessed" is where we begin our UFC news for Tuesday, March 20.
Max Holloway updates return status
The scheduled showcase fight for that UFC 222 event earlier this month was to see featherweight champion Max Holloway finally defend his title against Edgar. However, Holloway suffered an ankle injury in training for the showdown and was forced to withdraw from the matchup. In its place for the main event, women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg made quick work of Yana Kunitskaya.
Following Ortega's stunning victory over Edgar, it was set in stone from that point that he had earned the right to face Holloway for the title when the champ was good and ready. Only problem is, the status of Holloway and his ankle is unknown at this point, so we're not exactly sure when this title fight could take place. During an appearance on "The MMA Hour" on Monday, though, the featherweight champion did his best to update us on when we could see him in the Octagon for the Ortega showdown. It seems as if everything is going well, but he did reveal that surgery could be an option down the road if rehabilitation doesn't go according to plan.
"We've got one more doctor's meeting before everything, in like a month or so, and we'll see what happens," Holloway said. "I don't know when it is exactly, but that's what we're trying to do, we're trying to get cleared.
"The surgery happens if the injury [rehabilitation] won't hold up, so we're waiting. The doctor gave us a certain timeline and we're just playing it by ear now."
Holloway would then go on to reveal that he would love to compete at an eventual UFC 227 card in Hawaii if it does get finalized at some point, and if that's not an option on the table, then UFC 222 in July during International Fight Week would suit him just fine for a battle with the undefeated Ortega.
Whatever the case ultimately ends up being, everyone is anticipating the Holloway vs. Ortega showcase we're going to get at some point.
More UFC news
- Speaking of Edgar, ESPN is reporting the UFC is targeting a bout between him and Cub Swanson for the UFC Fight Night Atlantic City card on April 21. This, of course, would mean Swanson has ended his free agency and will sign a new deal with the UFC. The two previously squared off at UFC on Fox 15 in April 2015, with Holloway earning the third-round submission victory.
- Although currently under a provisional USADA suspension and turning 43 years old soon, former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva could see himself fighting for a championship. In a recent interview with Globo Esporte, Silva confirmed that his UFC contract is still active, he's feeling healthy and he hopes to earn a chance in the future to become a champion once again.
- UFC women's strawweight contender Cynthia Calvillo was recently struck with a six-month suspension by the USADA following an in-competition failed marijuana test tied to her UFC 219 loss to Carla Esparza in December 2017. On "The MMA Hour" on Monday, Calvillo -- who possesses a medical marijuana card -- revealed she was surprised she failed the test seeing as she last used marijuana on Christmas Eve prior to the fight. Furthermore, she also announced she lost her sponsorship with the sports drink Body Armor over the suspension.
- Valentina Shevchenko made a violent debut in the UFC women's flyweight division with her second-round KO win over Priscila Cachoeira at UFC Fight Night 125 in February, but the reigning champion isn't scared to face off against "Bullet." Women's flyweight champion Nicco Montana, who's currently rehabbing a broken foot, told KRQE in Albuquerque, New Mexico that she'll have no fear should the time eventually come to defend her title against Shevchenko: "If Shevchenko wants to hold off until I'm ready, why not?" Montano said. "At this weight, 125, it's hard to get scared. I was a 135er, and I was fighting girls way stronger than me at one point in some aspects. At 125 I don't really feel like I get overpowered as easily. Even though she's been fighting for her whole life and I've been fighting for under a decade, I'm just going to go have to go to my headquarters and rely on my strength."
