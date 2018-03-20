UFC news, rumors: Max Holloway update, Frankie Edgar vs. Cub Swanson targeted

Brian Ortega put on an incredible showing at UFC 222 with his knockout win over Frankie Edgar in their featherweight bout, which makes the fact that Ortega wasn't even supposed to be in that spot to begin with crazier to fathom. Ortega stepped in to fight Edgar after an injury to the featherweight champ cancelled the original main event of the show, and an update on the status of "Blessed" is where we begin our UFC news for Tuesday, March 20.

Max Holloway updates return status

The scheduled showcase fight for that UFC 222 event earlier this month was to see featherweight champion Max Holloway finally defend his title against Edgar. However, Holloway suffered an ankle injury in training for the showdown and was forced to withdraw from the matchup. In its place for the main event, women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg made quick work of Yana Kunitskaya.

Following Ortega's stunning victory over Edgar, it was set in stone from that point that he had earned the right to face Holloway for the title when the champ was good and ready. Only problem is, the status of Holloway and his ankle is unknown at this point, so we're not exactly sure when this title fight could take place. During an appearance on "The MMA Hour" on Monday, though, the featherweight champion did his best to update us on when we could see him in the Octagon for the Ortega showdown. It seems as if everything is going well, but he did reveal that surgery could be an option down the road if rehabilitation doesn't go according to plan.

"We've got one more doctor's meeting before everything, in like a month or so, and we'll see what happens," Holloway said. "I don't know when it is exactly, but that's what we're trying to do, we're trying to get cleared.

"The surgery happens if the injury [rehabilitation] won't hold up, so we're waiting. The doctor gave us a certain timeline and we're just playing it by ear now."

Holloway would then go on to reveal that he would love to compete at an eventual UFC 227 card in Hawaii if it does get finalized at some point, and if that's not an option on the table, then UFC 222 in July during International Fight Week would suit him just fine for a battle with the undefeated Ortega.

Whatever the case ultimately ends up being, everyone is anticipating the Holloway vs. Ortega showcase we're going to get at some point.

