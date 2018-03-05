UFC news, rumors: Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega will be made as soon as possible

UFC 222 took place over the weekend in Las Vegas, and while the main event concluded how many assumed it would, the co-main event had all UFC fans buzzing over rising men's featherweight sensation Brian Ortega. Cris Cyborg dismantled Yana Kunitskaya to retain here title, but Ortega had the real eye-opening performance on Saturday night when he became the first man to finish Frankie Edgar in the Octagon, earning a quick knockout win in the first round.

There are a lot of headlines coming out of that event on Saturday, and as is the case every weekday, we at CBS Sports are here to keep you updated on some of the most notable stories making the rounds in mixed martial arts. Let's have a look at some of the headlines for Monday, March 5, beginning with Ortega's reward for dropping Edgar so quickly.

Holloway vs. Ortega has now become a must-see fight

With Edgar getting demolished on Saturday by Ortega, the immediate belief was that he had just lost out on a future shot at the featherweight title. Given the dominant performance, it makes all the sense in the world to pit Ortega against champion Max Holloway when he recovers from the injury that removed him from the UFC 222 card and his scheduled defense against Edgar. UFC president Dana White seems to agree with that sentiment.

Speaking at the UFC 222 post-fight press conference on Saturday night, the UFC president confirmed not only that Holloway seems to be recovering nicely, but also that the featherweight championship bout everyone is now looking forward to will be made as soon as "Blessed" is cleared for action.

"I just saw [Holloway], he came on The Ultimate Fighter as one of the coaches," White said. "He looks good, he's walking good and, I don't know, we gotta see what his doctor said and when he's cleared, we'll make that fight immediately."

Not knowing Holloway's official recovery status makes it difficult to decipher when this matchup could take place. However, as is the case with most big fights potentially taking place this year, many are speculating a target date of UFC 226 during International Fight Week in Las Vegas. Whatever the case ends up being, Holloway vs. Ortega has now become one of the must-see fights in the sport following the impressive striking showcase by the jiu-jitsu specialist against the legendary Edgar.

