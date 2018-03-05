UFC news, rumors: Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega will be made as soon as possible
After what happened on Saturday, everyone is waiting for this title fight to go down
UFC 222 took place over the weekend in Las Vegas, and while the main event concluded how many assumed it would, the co-main event had all UFC fans buzzing over rising men's featherweight sensation Brian Ortega. Cris Cyborg dismantled Yana Kunitskaya to retain here title, but Ortega had the real eye-opening performance on Saturday night when he became the first man to finish Frankie Edgar in the Octagon, earning a quick knockout win in the first round.
There are a lot of headlines coming out of that event on Saturday, and as is the case every weekday, we at CBS Sports are here to keep you updated on some of the most notable stories making the rounds in mixed martial arts. Let's have a look at some of the headlines for Monday, March 5, beginning with Ortega's reward for dropping Edgar so quickly.
Holloway vs. Ortega has now become a must-see fight
With Edgar getting demolished on Saturday by Ortega, the immediate belief was that he had just lost out on a future shot at the featherweight title. Given the dominant performance, it makes all the sense in the world to pit Ortega against champion Max Holloway when he recovers from the injury that removed him from the UFC 222 card and his scheduled defense against Edgar. UFC president Dana White seems to agree with that sentiment.
Speaking at the UFC 222 post-fight press conference on Saturday night, the UFC president confirmed not only that Holloway seems to be recovering nicely, but also that the featherweight championship bout everyone is now looking forward to will be made as soon as "Blessed" is cleared for action.
"I just saw [Holloway], he came on The Ultimate Fighter as one of the coaches," White said. "He looks good, he's walking good and, I don't know, we gotta see what his doctor said and when he's cleared, we'll make that fight immediately."
Not knowing Holloway's official recovery status makes it difficult to decipher when this matchup could take place. However, as is the case with most big fights potentially taking place this year, many are speculating a target date of UFC 226 during International Fight Week in Las Vegas. Whatever the case ends up being, Holloway vs. Ortega has now become one of the must-see fights in the sport following the impressive striking showcase by the jiu-jitsu specialist against the legendary Edgar.
More UFC news, rumors
- During his appearance on the "MMA Hour" on Monday, former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre revealed that he believes he will compete in the Octagon again, and even went so far as to briefly mention a move to 155 pounds as a possibility, immediately alluding to a potential fight with Conor McGregor. When pegged about a potential mega-showdown with McGregor, though, St-Pierre said that while it would make sense for his bank account to take the fight, he's not entirely certain it's the legacy fight he's looking to come back for.
- Also appearing with on "The MMA Hour" on Monday, former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm said she is hoping for a rematch with featherweight queen Cris Cyborg. Despite suffering a unanimous decision loss to Cyborg at UFC 219, Holm told Helwani that she feels she can come away victorious in a rematch.
- In some pretty notable Bellator MMA news that dropped on Monday, legendary kickboxing expert Mirko Cro Cop has signed on with the promotion and will compete against Roy Nelson at the Bellator 200 event in London on May 25.
- GSP is not the only person discussing a potential fight with McGregor. Over UFC 222 weekend, the always opinionated Kevin Lee told a Las Vegas media scrum he's of the belief a matchup between the two is the one everyone wants to see. Fight-wise, that's probably not really the case, but it's tough to argue the jawing between the two during the promotion would be highly entertaining.
- And in the final -- and really most important, if we're being totally honest -- McGregor headline of the day, have a look at the Irishman's new Burger King spot promoting the spicy chicken sandwich. He may not be actively fighting, but we're constantly reminded McGregor is still cashing checks one way or another.
