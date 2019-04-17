UFC news, rumors: Max Holloway's son consoled by Shaq, Dustin Poirier after UFC 236 loss
Rush Holloway was devastated after watching his dad suffer a brutal defeat in Atlanta
If there's one thing that we know about UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, it's that he absolutely adores and cherishes his only son, Rush. Holloway entered UFC 236 on Saturday to challenge Dustin Poirier for the interim UFC lightweight championship on a 13-fight win streak, so Rush had become accustomed to witnessing his dad triumph. On Saturday night, Holloway did not, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Poirier in the main event, and it left poor Rush absolutely crushed to see his dad physically brutalized in defeat.
He did have some support to cope with his father's first loss since August 2013, however. Not only did Rush get a quick uplift from NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal cage side after the fight, but Poirier himself sought Rush out after the fight to remind him just how great his dad really is inside that cage and assure him that, physically, he'll be OK after the war everyone witnessed in Atlanta.
"Hey, your dad's a champion, brother. Alright, Rush?" Poirier said. "Your dad's fine, he's good."
Shaq is awesome. Poirier -- who welcomed his first child in 2016 -- is an incredible human being while simultaneously serving as one of the most dangerous men on the planet. Max Holloway is a warrior. Rush Holloway is a little treasure.
All of these things are true.
