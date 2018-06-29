UFC news, rumors: Michael Chiesa blasts Conor McGregor; Paul Daley re-ups with Bellator

UFC lightweight Michael Chiesa was one of the unfortunate fighters who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time during Conor McGregor's infamous Brooklyn bus attack prior to UFC 223 in April. Those fighters who were caught in the crossfire of McGregor's tirade directed toward Khabib Nurmagomedov are (understandably) not too pleased with the Irishman, and that of course includes Chiesa who believes the injuries he sustained cost him a potential shot at championship glory. That's where we begin our look at some of the biggest headlines for Friday, June 29.

Michael Chiesa blasts Conor McGregor

Back at UFC 223, Chiesa was scheduled to face off with Anthony Pettis until facial injuries he sustained during McGregor's attack forced him out of the bout. Chiesa is naturally upset, but not necessarily for removing him from a fight with Pettis. No, as Chiesa pointed out during an interview with ESPN, his anger towards the Irishman really stems from the theory that he could have stepped in on short notice as a challenger for the lightweight title that was up for grabs in the main event that night.

"I lost a title shot. I have proof," Chiesa said. "I was the highest-ranked guy on the card. I would have stepped in to fight Khabib at the drop of a dime. I've always loved the fight with Khabib.

"Bless his heart, he's a cool-ass guy, but this is a sport and I've always liked the way I match up against him. And I got f----- out of that opportunity."

As we remember, the original main event of UFC 223 in Brooklyn was scheduled to be a showdown between then-interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and Nurmagomedov. Unfortunately, Ferguson sustained a freak injury during the week leading up to the fight, and from there, featherweight champion Max Holloway stepped in to create what we thought may be a superfight for the ages. The day prior to UFC 223, though, it was then Holloway's turn for some misfortune, as the New York doctors would not clear him to compete while he was trying to make weight. Following some frantic scrambling, Al Iaquinta was deemed the challenger against Nurmagomedov, and the Russian easily walked away the champion that night with a unanimous decision win.

The comments from Chiesa aren't necessarily incorrect as it pertains to being the highest-ranked contender on the card, so you have to wonder how differently things may have played out if McGregor and his crew hadn't decided to create a melee in Brooklyn.

Chiesa and Pettis will have the bout they lost out on next weekend at UFC 226 in Las Vegas.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

More UFC news, rumors