UFC news, rumors: Michael Page vs. Douglas Lima set for Bellator 221 co-main event in Chicago

Bellator MMA's return to the Chicago area is shaping up to be one you won't want to miss. On Tuesday, the promotion announced that in addition to the main event on May 11 inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, Michael "Venom" Page will battle Douglas Lima in the first semifinal matchup of the Bellator World Welterweight Grand Prix at Bellator 221.

This past Saturday night at Bellator 216, Page (14-0) advanced to the semifinals of the tournament with a unanimous decision victory over longtime rival Paul Daley. Having waited quite a while to see these two finally square off after much back-and-forth verbal sparring, the bout was wildly underwhelming, but Page nonetheless remained undefeated and advanced in the tournament.

Lima (30-7) advanced to this point with a fifth-round submission win over Andrey Koreshkov at Bellator 206 in September 2018. A former two-time Bellator welterweight champion, handing MVP his first loss inside the cage would have him on the fast track towards earning a shot at current champion Rory MacDonald after dropping the title to him in January 2018.

Lightweight champion Michael Chandler will put his title on the line against featherweight champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire in a superfight in the main event from Illinois. In addition to the champion vs. champion superfight and World Welterweight Grand Prix co-headliner, Bellator 221 will also see rising featherweight prospect AJ McKee take on former two-time 145-pound champion Pat Curran as well as the return to the cage of former WWE superstar Jake Hager.

