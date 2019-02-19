UFC news, rumors: Michael Page vs. Douglas Lima set for Bellator 221 co-main event in Chicago
MVP and the former welterweight champ will square off on May 11
Bellator MMA's return to the Chicago area is shaping up to be one you won't want to miss. On Tuesday, the promotion announced that in addition to the main event on May 11 inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, Michael "Venom" Page will battle Douglas Lima in the first semifinal matchup of the Bellator World Welterweight Grand Prix at Bellator 221.
This past Saturday night at Bellator 216, Page (14-0) advanced to the semifinals of the tournament with a unanimous decision victory over longtime rival Paul Daley. Having waited quite a while to see these two finally square off after much back-and-forth verbal sparring, the bout was wildly underwhelming, but Page nonetheless remained undefeated and advanced in the tournament.
Lima (30-7) advanced to this point with a fifth-round submission win over Andrey Koreshkov at Bellator 206 in September 2018. A former two-time Bellator welterweight champion, handing MVP his first loss inside the cage would have him on the fast track towards earning a shot at current champion Rory MacDonald after dropping the title to him in January 2018.
Lightweight champion Michael Chandler will put his title on the line against featherweight champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire in a superfight in the main event from Illinois. In addition to the champion vs. champion superfight and World Welterweight Grand Prix co-headliner, Bellator 221 will also see rising featherweight prospect AJ McKee take on former two-time 145-pound champion Pat Curran as well as the return to the cage of former WWE superstar Jake Hager.
More UFC news, rumors
- Lightweight Paul Felder earned a unanimous decision victory over James Vick at UFC Phoenix on Sunday, but the win didn't come without one hell of a physical price. On Monday, Felder's manager, Brian Butler, confirmed on Instagram that his fighter had suffered a collapsed lung during the victory. Felder doesn't seem too concerned about the injury ... he just wants a beer.
- UFC president Dana White has a fight lined up for heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, and all we know at this point is that it won't be Francis Ngannou, who defeated the legendary Cain Velasquez in the main event on Sunday night in Phoenix. Speaking to ESPN after the event, White reiterated that Cormier is still recovering from injury, and while Ngannou is getting himself back in his good graces as far as being a heavyweight title contender goes, there is an opponent in the works for the heavyweight champ when he is healthy and able to return. So, let the speculation begin. Is it Brock Lesnar? Is it Jon Jones?
-
Ngannou stops Velasquez in first round
Velasquez appeared to injure his knee while going in for a takedown attempt before being f...
-
Gracie submits Caceres in UFC debut
Gracie made it look easy in taking Caceres to the ground before forcing him to tap out
-
UFC on ESPN 1 viewing info
All the info you need to catch the first UFC on ESPN card Sunday in Phoenix
-
UFC Phoenix predictions, expert picks
See who the experts at CBS Sports are taking for Sunday's premiere event
-
UFC on ESPN 1 picks, odds, predictions
Kyle Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest
-
Bellator 216 results: MVP beats Daley
Page did just enough to earn the decision win over his hated rival Daley on Saturday night