UFC news, rumors: Nate Diaz discussing potential August return to the Octagon

The UFC right now is searching for some star power, and one of the company's biggest stars out there has been absent for nearly two years. However, one of the most colorful personalities the promotion has ever seen could finally be making his return this summer, and that's where we will begin our look at some of the biggest UFC headlines for Tuesday, May 1.

Nate Diaz inching closer to Octagon return

You won't have to search long and hard to find UFC fans that have been clamoring for Nate Diaz to make his return to the fight game, and their prayers may soon be answered. According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Diaz and the UFC recently entered discussions that would see the pride of Stockton, California finally step into the Octagon once again. Per the report, the talks between the two sides have Diaz getting back into action on the UFC 227 card which is currently scheduled for Aug. 4 at Staples Center in Los Angeles -- the perfect venue for Diaz to reemerge in.

Okamoto notes that UFC president Dana White would not provide any details on the reported discussions.

Diaz last appeared in the UFC in August 2016 where he was on the wrong end of what some still consider to be a controversial majority decision to rival Conor McGregor. Despite Diaz introducing himself to the entire combat sports world as a legitimate star during the two-fight series with McGregor, White and UFC never really seemed to embrace the brash fighter and they've been unable to come to any sort of an agreement on a return to this point.

Still, Diaz has expressed his desire to come back on numerous occasions, with potential opponents being spread all over a stacked lightweight division. MMA Fighting reports that, during the discussions, Diaz was presented with some pretty intriguing lightweight matchups -- although, a shot at champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and a third fight with McGregor doesn't seem as if they're on the table at this time.

So far, the only formally announced bout for UFC 227 this August is bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw defending his title against Cody Garbrandt.

