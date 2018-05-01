UFC news, rumors: Nate Diaz discussing potential August return to the Octagon
Diaz has not fought in the UFC since his 2016 loss to Conor McGregor
The UFC right now is searching for some star power, and one of the company's biggest stars out there has been absent for nearly two years. However, one of the most colorful personalities the promotion has ever seen could finally be making his return this summer, and that's where we will begin our look at some of the biggest UFC headlines for Tuesday, May 1.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Nate Diaz inching closer to Octagon return
You won't have to search long and hard to find UFC fans that have been clamoring for Nate Diaz to make his return to the fight game, and their prayers may soon be answered. According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Diaz and the UFC recently entered discussions that would see the pride of Stockton, California finally step into the Octagon once again. Per the report, the talks between the two sides have Diaz getting back into action on the UFC 227 card which is currently scheduled for Aug. 4 at Staples Center in Los Angeles -- the perfect venue for Diaz to reemerge in.
Okamoto notes that UFC president Dana White would not provide any details on the reported discussions.
Diaz last appeared in the UFC in August 2016 where he was on the wrong end of what some still consider to be a controversial majority decision to rival Conor McGregor. Despite Diaz introducing himself to the entire combat sports world as a legitimate star during the two-fight series with McGregor, White and UFC never really seemed to embrace the brash fighter and they've been unable to come to any sort of an agreement on a return to this point.
Still, Diaz has expressed his desire to come back on numerous occasions, with potential opponents being spread all over a stacked lightweight division. MMA Fighting reports that, during the discussions, Diaz was presented with some pretty intriguing lightweight matchups -- although, a shot at champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and a third fight with McGregor doesn't seem as if they're on the table at this time.
So far, the only formally announced bout for UFC 227 this August is bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw defending his title against Cody Garbrandt.
More UFC news, rumors
- The Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis lightweight bout that was scheduled to take place at UFC 223 in Brooklyn before the former suffered facial lacerations during the infamous Conor McGregor bus attack now has a new home. Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting reported on Tuesday that the two will square off at UFC 226 on July 7.
- Following a win over Cub Swanson in Atlantic City, Frankie Edgar believes he should earn a featherweight title shot. In an appearance on "The MMA Hour," Edgar expressed his belief that he should face the winner of Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega which takes place at UFC 226. After an injury forced the champion Holloway out of the UFC 222 main event, Edgar faced off with the up-and-coming Ortega and stunningly suffered the first knockout loss of his career.
- We're still nowhere near certain when we'll see UFC women's flyweight champion Nicco Montano put her 125-pound title on the line against Valentina Shevchenko. Montano recently told MMA Weekly that while she's still targeting a July return following a foot injury suffered in winning the title last December, she doesn't envision herself being at full strength. In addition, the champ then took to her Instagram account to reveal she recently underwent a procedure to heal a bacterial infection in her throat. Shevchenko made her flyweight debut in February by dismantling Priscila Cachoeira in two rounds, making a showdown with Montano for the title a must-see fight in the women's division.
-
UFC 226 fight card coming together
The featherweight title showdown is heading to International Fight Week
-
Dana White addresses McGregor punishment
White is taking the safe route and letting the legal dominoes fall first for Conor
-
UFC fight schedule for 2018
UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling -- and together -- after a rough start to 2018
-
Bellator 198: Fedor crushes Mir with TKO
'The Last Emperor' is advancing on in the heavyweight grand prix to face Chael Sonnen
-
Bellator 198: Danis styles in debut
Conor McGregor's teammate looked fantastic in his first pro fight
-
How to watch Bellator 198: Fedor vs. Mir
All the info you need to catch the Bellator 198 action on Saturday